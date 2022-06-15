Opinion | Charles Burdick: The most valuable kinds of stone found in Jackson County

Jackson County has the distinction, of which its citizens may be proud, of furnishing the finest quality of stone for building and ornamental purposes to be found in the great Mississippi Valley, as (recorded in the History of Jackson County, 1878.)

This may seem to be a strong assertion, but it is capable of substantiation.

The southern part of the county affords a brown or reddish-brown sandstone, similar in appearance, but far superior in quality, to the famous Connecticut or New York sandstone. This stone is coming more and more into demand as its virtue becomes known. The Custom House at Evansville, Indiana, is built entirely of this. It has been extensively used in Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis. The quarries, two in number, are situated on the line of the Illinois Central Railroad about four miles south of Carbondale.

A white sandstone, equal to this in fineness of grain and quality is found in inexhaustible quantities, at what is known as Big Hill, near Grand Tower, in the western part of the county, in close proximity to the Grand Tower and Carbondale railroad.

Both of the varieties of sandstone have been freely used in the noble building of the Southern Illinois Normal University and on the magnificent statehouse in Springfield. The entire trimmings of the north, south and east fronts of the Capitol building are of Jackson County sandstone. The stately Doric columns of that most noble pile are of red, and the Corinthian, or to speak more accurately, the Composite capitals, are carved from the white variety, as are also the bases, and the elegant cornice over the arched entrance.

The spandrels are composed of the red. Except the center, which is white, and the blending of the two colors is most harmonious, and its effect very fine.

Further, the mighty eagle which forms the keystone of the grand arch over the main doorway, and seems to watch jealously over the liberties of the people of this mighty; commonwealth, is elaborately carved out of the red sandstone of this county.

The ornamental carvings of windows and doors of the State Normal at Carbondale, are all of these two varieties of stone. But why say more? Enough has been said to prove the truth of the assertion that the best sandstone in the great valley, is found in this county. Not many years will pass where these quarries will “teem with human forms,” and no elegant private mansion, or splendid public building, will be considered complete without its elaborate carvings and relief-work are composed of Jackson County sandstone.

But our county is not the only to boast of her sandstone. About four miles from Grand Tower the Big Muddy River, are found extensive quarries of marble, of fine quality, and susceptible of receiving a high polish. This also, is destined to be widely used. In many portions of the county, notably in the western part, is limestone of excellent quality, for building purposes, and in quantities sufficient to supply the needs of the entire state.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0