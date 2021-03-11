Opinion | Charles Burdick: The Murder of Marshal Cady

At the Tremont House a couple guest had heard the shot and was discussing this when Marshal Cady staggered through the door and collapsed. Little Jim, a bootblack was sent for the doctor.

A posse was immediately formed and not long Thereafter the lumberjacks were in jail. A mob soon formed screaming for vengeance and wanting to hang them. The culprit that had shot the marshal was not among the lumberjacks, he had escaped and was never apprehended. The mob was finally restrained.

For a month Marshal Cady struggled for life, but finally succumbed. He is buried on Walker Hill Cemetery. At the time of his death, Marshal Cady had a 6-year-old son. 15 years later at age 21, he put on his father’s vest, the one with the bullet hole in it and performed the duties of marshal.

The son Duff as he was called in honor of his father’s friend, a confederate judge, would also see some rough times as marshal. But one significant difference stood out between he and his father; Duff carried a gun and was not afraid to use it.

Duff had a son named George and while George was working on the river as an engineer, I was mate and had the pleasure of working with him. He was also my neighbor in Grand Tower. Duff also had a daughter, Mary Cady and she was my teacher at Big Hill School.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

