Opinion | Charles Burdick: The Murder of Marshal Cady

It was a cold one that winter day in 1881.
Snow had been falling since early morning, but was beginning to taper off and had become colder.
At that time, Grand Tower was a thriving river town and lumberjacks working to the north of town had arrived there for the purpose of drinking booze.
It had been a while since they had visited the local saloons, and today was payday so money was plentiful.
George Horton Cady, the 53-year-old marshal, had began his day with a hardy breakfast. The life of a lawman was not always, in those days, a pleasant one.
Marshal Cady had a reputation as being a stern and able body officer and was very qualified in handling situations as they arise.
Marshal Cady had served as a Captain in the Confederate Army during the war between the states. As marshal he never carried a gun. It was never known why, but speculation had it that after the war, he had a distaste for guns. He had arrived in Grand Tower by way of the river and was the owner of a floating grocery store and was a single man. His roots were in Albamoro County, Virginia.
Grand Tower at the time of marshal Cady’s arrival was a rowdy and growing river town. It was the only town in Jackson County that set on the bank of the Mississippi River. With the iron works and westward bound wagon trains coming through to cross the Mississippi River by ferry, money was flowing freely and had created a raw town of vices.
During this era there were two groups of people. Along the bottoms were River People and in the hills were the Hill People. The Lumberjacks were more aligned with the Hill Clan. An established rivalry between these groups existed. The marshal was kept busy keeping these people apart.
Even though a cold and blustery day it had been a good day for the marshal, until he was called by one of the saloons in the late afternoon about the rowdy and drunken lumberjacks.
Upon arrival, in a stern voice he spoke to them saying, “Now boys, you’ve had your fun and more than your share of liquor, you’re starting to be a nuisance. Its time you head on back to camp.”
Unhappy about the marshal’s decision, the lumberjacks never the less loaded aboard their sled and the team slowly pulled them in the direction of the railroad depot. On foot, marshal Cady followed to make sure they left town.
At the depot, as they turned to go north along walker hill, the marshal watched as they distanced themselves from him, near 60 yards one of the Lumberjacks stood and fired a rifle at the marshal.
The bullet entered the marshal’s chest and he was thrown to the ground from the impact. Blood mixed in the snow marked were he fell. Struggling he rose to his feet and slowly made his way to the Tremont House, which stood across the alley, behind the present day First Southern Bank.
At the Tremont House a couple guest had heard the shot and was discussing this when Marshal Cady staggered through the door and collapsed. Little Jim, a bootblack was sent for the doctor.
A posse was immediately formed and not long Thereafter the lumberjacks were in jail. A mob soon formed screaming for vengeance and wanting to hang them. The culprit that had shot the marshal was not among the lumberjacks, he had escaped and was never apprehended. The mob was finally restrained.
For a month Marshal Cady struggled for life, but finally succumbed. He is buried on Walker Hill Cemetery. At the time of his death, Marshal Cady had a 6-year-old son. 15 years later at age 21, he put on his father’s vest, the one with the bullet hole in it and performed the duties of marshal.
The son Duff as he was called in honor of his father’s friend, a confederate judge, would also see some rough times as marshal. But one significant difference stood out between he and his father; Duff carried a gun and was not afraid to use it.
Duff had a son named George and while George was working on the river as an engineer, I was mate and had the pleasure of working with him. He was also my neighbor in Grand Tower. Duff also had a daughter, Mary Cady and she was my teacher at Big Hill School.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.