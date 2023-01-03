Opinion | Charles Burdick: The New Year has arrived — and the world looks very different

The New Year has arrived with the past few days of 2022 being very frigid with windchills being 25 to 30 degrees below zero in our Southern Illinois area. This type of weather recalled my youthful days when we had many of these type of days throughout the winter months. These were the days of the wood burning, cooking and heating stoves. These were tough times, it could be said, with no exaggeration, but we made it just fine. We didn’t look at it as rough, just as normal winter weather. The times that I speak of were in the 1930s and1940s and beyond until climate change came into play.

Times have changed since those early days of my life. I grew up in a family of five children. We were still suffering from the Great Depression as many were. We were very poor but had parents that worked hard to feed and clothe us and keep us warm in the winter months. Although no work could be found, my dad raised large gardens, chopped and sawed wood in preparation for winter. He also trapped animals for fur and boiled the carcass which he fed to the chickens for feed. Nothing was wasted from the slaughtered animals. Along with trapping he hunted squirrels, rabbits, groundhogs, ducks and geese for family consumption. My mother canned a lot of the vegetables from the garden.

My first 11 years, we lived in Grand Tower Township in two different log houses, and another house made with oak sawmill lumber. We moved into the City of Grand Tower when my dad got a job at the CIPS Power Plant. Enough said about the past, for the new year is here and with it, our introduction to its coming days. What this New Year holds for us is anyone’s guess. We can only pray that it beholds a prosperous and blessed one for all.

My hope is that our politicians on both sides of the aisle will start functioning in a professional way, as is meant to be, and come together by giving and taking on important issues in a sensible tone of discussion, reaching agreements in admirable ways, thus strengthening our nation, rather than tearing it down. Criticism can be good if presented in the right way. Ben-Gurion once said, “The test of democracy is freedom of criticism.” Using words and motions that are redundant to the subject in question, is demeaning to say the least. We certainly have heard enough of that recently.

Maybe I’m misreading the subject, but I have a strong feeling and optimistic about 2023 for it seems to me that most of the politicians are leaning in a more positive direction. I can only hope that this feeling is correct, and we will see better performances and humane jesters shown toward each other.

Prayer could bring about many controls and cures for the deadly diseases that humankind suffers and dies from, provided it be the Lords will. Maybe this will happen in this 2023 year.

In most situations, life is only as good as we make it. Much laughter can help this cause. Charlie Chaplin said, “A day without laughter is a day wasted.” I believe he is right.

Happy New Year to all and may it be a blessed one. Thanks be to the Lord.