Opinion | Charles Burdick: The Pony Express was faster

It doesn’t just happen, someone must take the responsibility for everything that’s wrong with our system. I’m making reference to our postal service.

A couple years ago, I wrote an article on the Pony Express and how efficient they were on delivery of mail across the country. When given consideration of the time period and by horseback when they were in operation, we must give them a high grade.

Recently, I recalled that article, when here in Grand Tower our mail delivery was changed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and supposedly this was due to an employee resignation in our neighboring town of Gorham.

Due to the Gorham resignation, Grand Tower’s postmaster is now covering both towns. This is good as it will give the postmaster eight hours rather than four hours work.

The postmaster’s hours in Grand Tower were from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and instead of leaving it the same in Grand Tower and putting that slot that became open in Gorham to 1 p.m., they switched it just the opposite, making Grand Tower’s service not available until 1 p.m. and Gorham’s at 9 a.m. My question is, why didn’t they leave Grand Tower at 9 a.m.? What kind of mathematics were applied here to make such a change when the problem was in Gorham? Maybe it wasn’t math, but politics being as they are, who knows. We have experienced enough changes and do not need more as we are experiencing now with such foolish maneuvers as this. I like my newspaper in the morning.

A few years back, Grand Tower had two people working in our post office. It was open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stamps to send a letter were much cheaper and mail service was on time 95% of the time. It would be totally ridiculous for me to say that postage prices are too high with the cost of everything else so inflated. It is not too high, but service should not have changed because of a resignation in a neighboring town. I’m not talking about local postmasters, but those that make the rules, do the cutting, and make ridiculous decisions such as I presented above on time changes.

That cheap stamp was long before they made St. Louis our mailing center, a political ploy, by St. Louis to enlarge their facility, and their politics won. Now, if we mail our neighbor a letter it goes to St. Louis and our neighbor receives it three or four days later. That neighbor is only three houses from us.

We mailed a letter to our daughter that lives 650 miles from us and she still hadn’t received it after eight days. This happens quite regularly. The Pony Express records show, they delivered mail 1,000 miles in three days.

I realize that the postal service today faces many problems that were non-existent a few years ago. People now can do a lot of business on computers that had previously been done by mail and other methods that took its place. This said, they could still do better.

The way the postal service is today, oh how I yearn to bring back the Pony Express. This I know is impossible, but I can dream about faster mail service, can’t I?