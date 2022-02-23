Opinion | Charles Burdick: The spoils of the Republican Party

Nancy Pelosi told Republicans during her recent weekly news conference to "take back your party from this cult."

"It has been hijacked," she said.

Trump's cult is still actively at work, even though he is no longer in power, with the Republican National Committee’s consideration of a resolution to censure U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. They were both being ridiculed for serving on the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol last year and they did not believe that the election was stolen from Trump and publicly stated so. This was what the censure is all about.

A national committeewoman, Harmeet Dhillon, a co-sponsor of this resolution said, “Our brand as Republicans has to have some meaning, and these two Republicans, although as such, are a complete disgrace to the party.” How she arrived at this conclusion, I’ll never know for they, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger told the truth, and their interest was only getting to the truth as to who was responsible for the attack on the Capitol last year.

Much praise should be given to these two, not persecution, as they stand alone in their party, willing to seek the truth, and not be strayed from it because of party lines.

Another that I credit for speaking the truth is former Vice President Mike Pence by rebutting Trump’s false claims that he, somehow could and should have overturned the results of the 2020 election. Pence said that Trump was simply wrong. No Vice President has that authority. This would be a one-man rule system.

Long before the 2020 election, while Trump was still president, he said if he lost the 2020 election, it would be because it was rigged. He was setting the scene for himself — that if he lost, he could say "I told you so." Since he did lose, he’s still saying it was rigged, and we are also hearing from his Cult party that it was rigged.

Trump was the biggest threat to our democratic system, (our country), as we have ever known. If elected again, God forbid, he would become a fully fledged dictator backed by many in the cult party. In the history of dictators, Hitler was the most vicious of all, and we must never let this occur in our country. Hitler ruled Germany from 1933 to 1945. Many discontented Germans turned toward Hitler and his party after the economic depression of 1930. Hitler's movement seemed to promise jobs for them and glory for their country. As we know, this did not happen. Being the insane coward that he was, Hitler died by suicide on April 30, 1945.

Trump doesn’t know how to speak the truth; he ignores the Constitution of the United States, proving this, when he told his Vice President Mike Pence that he had the authority to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

He lied to his followers when he said they were true Americans and he would march to the capitol with them, he didn’t. We heard his lies many times while he was president. This is a man who can not be trusted in any way, or by anyone.

What really fascinates me is the amount of following that Trump still has. Even a half-blind person could see that Trump was for Trump and no one else. How can they be so mesmerized by this man, and is still constantly beating the drum, that the 2020 election was stolen from him?

Wake up, you people who believe his lies! He was a poor president and unconvincing actor.

“You’re fired,” is not an Academy Award winning line.

May God bless and protect us from fascism, and any other form of one-man-rule.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

