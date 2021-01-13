Opinion | Charles Burdick: The Sprague’s fiasco at Grand Tower

The Sprague hit the showboat with her many tons, and easily plowed a sizable hole in the side of the wooden showboat’s light hull with her massive heavy iron bow. And simultaneously the eight towing knees across her head took care of the destruction of the showboat’s main deck area. Then the out-of-control Sprague shoved the showboat’s remains up on the bank where it remained briefly until gravity took over, and the remains of the showboat slipped slowly down the bank into the river.

"I lived in Grand Tower, Illinois. During this day that I’m talking about, the showboat Temple of Amusement landed at Grand Tower for an evening performance. Naturally, we boys in town hustled up 25 cents each to see the show. Early in the evening, after the showboat was lighted up, we rushed to the landing and went aboard. Shortly thereafter a crowd arrived awaiting the performance. I happened to look out a small window and saw the Sprague headed toward us. In less than a couple minutes she was so close to the Temple of Amusement, and still coming, as others had seen her they were running off the showboat. I’m telling you, there never was kids more scared than we were and we run down the steps from the Temple of Amusement’s balcony, and by jumps went ashore. All aboard got off safely."