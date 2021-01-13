Opinion | Charles Burdick: The Sprague’s fiasco at Grand Tower

The Sprague, known as the “Big Mama,” the largest steamboat ever built, was 318 feet overall and the width over her guards was 64 feet 8 inches.
On Wednesday, Sept. 3, 1902, at 10 a.m., the Sprague left St. Louis on her maiden voyage to Cairo, Illinois, where she would be delivered to her new owner, the Monongahela River Consolidated Coal & Coke Company.
Except for the breaking of several iron hog chains, the Sprague’s maiden voyage was otherwise uneventful until she reached the small town of Grand Tower, Illinois. It was there, Saturday evening, Sept. 6, 1902, that she had her first mishap.
The Sprague was coming in for a landing at Grand Tower, when suddenly she became out of control and could not be stopped. Unfortunately, she was headed in the direction of the Illinois shore of the Mississippi toward a point where there just happened to be a showboat which had been moored there earlier that same day. It suddenly dawned on Captain Beazell that the Sprague was on a collision course with the Showboat Temple of Amusement. This showboat was peacefully and innocuously moored there offering a pleasant evening of entertainment for the small city of Grand Tower. It was just about time for the evening performance, and the audience was ready for the entertainment; however, they had a sudden and totally uninvited guest in the form of a brand new 1,479-ton iron and steel steamboat, which could have killed everyone aboard the showboat.
The Sprague hit the showboat with her many tons, and easily plowed a sizable hole in the side of the wooden showboat’s light hull with her massive heavy iron bow. And simultaneously the eight towing knees across her head took care of the destruction of the showboat’s main deck area. Then the out-of-control Sprague shoved the showboat’s remains up on the bank where it remained briefly until gravity took over, and the remains of the showboat slipped slowly down the bank into the river.
It was said. The reason for the Sprague’s mishap was because of a malfunctioning reverse gear.
How it came to pass that there was no injury or loss of life that evening was nothing less than a miracle.
A first-hand account of the accident was told by Mr. W.W. Baysinger, who later became a doctor. When I was a boy in short pants, Mr. Baysinger began:
"I lived in Grand Tower, Illinois. During this day that I’m talking about, the showboat Temple of Amusement landed at Grand Tower for an evening performance. Naturally, we boys in town hustled up 25 cents each to see the show. Early in the evening, after the showboat was lighted up, we rushed to the landing and went aboard. Shortly thereafter a crowd arrived awaiting the performance. I happened to look out a small window and saw the Sprague headed toward us. In less than a couple minutes she was so close to the Temple of Amusement, and still coming, as others had seen her they were running off the showboat. I’m telling you, there never was kids more scared than we were and we run down the steps from the Temple of Amusement’s balcony, and by jumps went ashore. All aboard got off safely."
The Sprague ran for several years, but was burdened with problems from the very beginning.
As far as I know, the Big Mama, as she was known, is still rusting in a dry gulch a mile north of Vicksburg, Mississippi, hidden from tourists. The newspaper Vicksburg Post reported early on that flocks of people had come to Vicksburg to see the large, proud and interesting vessel. To think of the Sprague rusting in a dry gulch makes for a very sad ending.