Opinion | Charles Burdick: They touched our shore

They touched our shore with deeds and accomplishments that greatly contributed to our country in its early history. There are many that could fill this category, but my reasoning for this selection of the following is because they hold a unique position in the history of our city, Grand Tower, Illinois, by simply being here. They all left their footprints in the sands of our shore, either physical or otherwise. Some were only a short passing, while others stopped and mingled among our citizens.

Did their passing, or being here have any profound effect, per se, on Grand Tower at that time? Probably not. But in time they all became famous and deserve to be remembered. We are grateful that they left their footprints here, in our sands of time.

Lewis and Clark camped on the Missouri shore just above Tower Rock. This was on their exploration, of 1803 to 1804. This information was taken from the journals of Lewis and Clark from a period dated in those journals as Nov. 20 to Dec. 12, 1803. During this time period they were in this vicinity. Grand Tower did not yet exist, but in a couple years settlers would arrive. In their notes they speak of the surrounding area and had explored the entire area as noted in those logs. No doubt they walked along our shore while making their assessments. Our area was just one small part of their expedition, but is worthy of mention, occurring over two hundred years ago. We are proud for them to have mentioned, that which would become our namesake, the Grand Tower Rock.

Mark Twain was the pen name of Samuel Langhorne Clemens. He was born Nov. 30, 1835, in Florida, Missouri. In 1839 the family moved to Hannibal, Missouri, where Clemens led the adventurous boyhood that formed a basis for the novels that later made him famous. His father died in 1847, and he left school to become a printer’s apprentice. In 1855, he went to work in Keokuk, Iowa, and later in Cincinnati. Then he set out for South America, but instead of going there, he apprenticed himself to Horace Bixby in 1857 to become a Mississippi River pilot. He mastered this work completely and stayed on the river until 1861. The Civil War was the reason for him leaving the river as the river from Cairo south was closed.

While working on the river as pilot, Clemens boat often stopped at Grand Tower, known then as Evans Landing, to load or unload freight. He visited around town while his vessel was there and got to know several people. He later in his book, Life on the Mississippi talks about Grand Tower.

We are proud of his association with Grand Tower.

The Eads bridge opening was a spectacular event at St Louis. It was called the wonder bridge of the world, when it was dedicated, tested and opened to the public on July 4, 1874. The designer and chief engineer of the project, was Capt. James B. Eads.

Eads had been a resident of Grand Tower on a number of occasions while working on different project. Eads was known for his achievements in raising sunken steamboats and successful efforts in clearing the Mississippi of dangerous snags, sawyers and planters that hampered steamboat traffic on the river. Eads also had established a reputation for building iron-clad steamers during the civil war.

On the evening of July 3, 1874 a number of important Jackson County residents took a train from Murphysboro to Grand Tower, where they boarded the steamer Emma C. Elliott, for St. Louis, captained by Shep Lightner, a native of Thebes. It was reported by the Chicago Tribune, that about 300,000 people had jammed into St. Louis for the occasion.

After all the speeches and fireworks were completed, the Jackson County travelers again boarded the Emma C. Elliott and made there way back down to Grand Tower. When Eads lived in Grand Tower on a number of occasions, he lived in the Tremont Hotel parallel with the ally behind The First Southern Bank.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0