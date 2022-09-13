Opinion | Charles Burdick: This event believed to be an act of God

Some of you, in politics, many we’ve seen in the past and present with a high egoism, must bend to reality that a power much greater than yours exist. I’m speaking of God the creator of Heaven and earth who holds the supreme power of life and death over all mankind. Your power is trivial to His. He has ways of showing us right from wrong, good from bad and other corrections we might need. His way of showing power is way beyond our abilities, but we can follow his teachings and this will lead us on the road to heaven. My point is, don’t try to be God for you’re only seeking failure. I can only believe the following story was an act of God.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 1925, the mysterious forces of nature united in the turbulent skies over Southeastern Missouri to spawn the single most devastating storm of its type in recorded history. During the next three and one half hours, an unbelievable massive tornado, that at times reached a full mile in width, traveled 219 miles on the ground, claimed nearly 700 lives and left property damage that, by today’s standards, has been estimated at more than $50 million.

The giant funnel cloud was described by many eyewitnesses to have ranged in color from very black to, 'a sickening shade of dark green.' It ripped across portions of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana at incredible speeds.

What remained was likened by many seasoned veterans of World War I to the battlefields of France.

The storm caused great property damage and loss of life during its brief stay in Missouri but it was Southern Illinois that caught the full brunt of the tornado’s fury. The first community in Illinois to feel the annihilating force of the storm was the little Mississippi River town of Gorham in Jackson County. The village was totally destroyed in what survivors said was no more than two to five seconds. In those fleeting moments 32 people lost their lives.

The storm then began its deadly journey across the remainder of Illinois, traveling in a northeasterly direction. At about 2:45 p.m. it struck the City of Murphysboro. In a matter of seconds the town had suffered the loss of 40 percent of its buildings and the death of 234 townspeople.

A short time later, 148 people were killed in West Frankfort as the huge tornado roared through the city at 56 miles per hour. Other Southern Illinois communities desolated by the tornado’s ruthless force included the towns of DeSoto, Hurst, Bush and Parrish. Because of conflicting accounts of exact numbers killed, figures have been omitted other than those provided by the National Weather Service.

There was also great loss of life and huge property damage in the storm’s path through the rural areas of the five Southern Illinois counties of Jackson, Williamson, Franklin, Hamilton and White. The final death toll in Illinois numbered 606 while the total for all three states reached 695. (J.L.. Seed, Pub.)

May Jesus have mercy on us, that nothing so devastating will ever happen again. Thanks be to him, our savior, the son of God.