Opinion | Charles Burdick: Times are changing, but what is time?

Yes, times have changed considerably, which brings to mind, what is time? Time is many things, it brings happiness, sadness, disappointment. Certainly things are much different now, this I’m sure everyone will agree to. Time is a span of years, and it can bring tears, bringing back so many memories.

For me, time reminds me of days of my youth and the memories of my father and mother, long since deceased. It recalls to mind, my siblings with only one left out of four. Yes, time seems to move fast, recalling the past, but it really doesn’t, it's always the same speed. All my memories reflect the many good things of my life, and eliminate most of the bad. I was raised during the depression years of the 1930s and we were poor but had plenty to eat from the toils of my parents labor the love they gave. Big gardens and canning were a seasonal thing. With thought, time can be utilized, as the days materialize, for wasted time produces nothing. Time is wise to heed, often it is time we need. Time can reflect, and by way of our thoughts, we can correct.

Probably the changing of times has been seen in different ways, according to the period and how you were raised. But it all brings back memories of those long-ago days that remain embedded in mind. Remember, time is an occasion, part of the world’s equation. By it intervals are measured, within its scope one can find pleasure.

It is without question that people are living in different times than they did a hundred years ago and beyond. We now live in a world of atom bombs and leaders of countries that cannot be trusted with control over this very dangerous weapon. Many countries are so diversified and some have become unclear in their meaning. The timing of events can mislead, which could be bad.

Time is an irreversible succession, it has no regression. We must remember that we cannot go back in time and return it back to our chosen time. Time is to feel, and it can heal. Time can chill and it can thrill.

Time is tireless, to reject it is useless. Don’t try because you’re wasting your time. It never tires, just comes and goes. Time cannot be disguised nor can it be devised for it is untouchable.

It is true that with time we grow old and we become bold. But time didn’t cause us to be bold, we did. Time is the seasons it needs no reason as time just rolls along. Time is unlimited and it has no bounds. Think about it, time is filled with many sounds and many of them, at times are irritating.

As I near the end of this very complicated subject, “What is Time,” I must say, time can be complicated, and at times unregulated, time is vast, forever it lasts. Forever is a long time.

I begin this subject and had in mind to explain to you in simplicity its meaning and the further along I got the more complicated it seemed to get. So in a state of confused feelings I will conclude by saying, hope you understand, for I’m not sure if I do as it calls to question, why is a little four letter word, like (time), so complex and goes so many ways and connects so many things? I will leave that for you to figure out for (time), has worn me out. Good Luck.