Opinion | Charles Burdick: To be called — Grand Tower County

One wonders what would have happened if the unknown pupil in the upstairs schoolroom of the Brownsville Court House had not removed the ashes from the stove to a wooden box in the hall on that fateful day - Jan. 10, 1843.

That small chore proved a decisive event in the history of Jackson County. Presumably, it caused the fire that meant the ending of one town and the creation of another.

After the fire, there were those who still wanted to leave the county government at Brownsville. Many other suggestions were made. One group petitioned the legislature to divide the county, north and south at Degonia Creek — the west half to be called Grand Tower County. In August of 1843 the commissioners met in the county and after due consideration selected as the most feasible site, the present location of Murphysboro.

The following was the petition submitted:

TO: The Honorable Senate and House of Representative of the State of Illinois the undersigned citizens of Jackson County in the State of Illinois would represent to your Honorable body that a division of the said County of Jackson would better suit the convenience of a majority of the inhabitants therefore than to have it remain as it now is according to the present arrangement of a large portion of the citizens of the said county residing in the western part thereof are compelled to travel a distance of from 18 to 20 miles and upward to reach the new county seat while the distance from the eastern line of the county to the newly established county seat is not 10 miles.

We therefore respectfully ask you to pass an act dividing the said county making the range line between ranges two and three west of the third principal meridian the line of division we further ask that that part of Jackson County west of said range line and included in the following boundaries to wit commencing at the mouth of Big Muddy River thence running up said river to the township line between townships number 10 and 11 south of the base line thence East with said township line to the south east corner of township number 10 south in range to three west thence north with the range line between ranges numbered two and three aforesaid to the Perry county line thence west with the line between townships No. six and seven to the north west corner of township No. seven south in range No. four west thence south west with the line now dividing Randolph and Jackson counties to Degonia creek thence south west with said creek to the main channel of the Mississippi river thence down the main channel of said Mississippi river to the main place of beginning. May be established by your honorable body a new county and we further ask that said new county be named GRAND TOWER COUNTY.

And as in duty bound your petitioners will ever pray & c.

David Henson, Benjamin Henson, Edward Schwartz, George Watkins, John Franklin

Abraham Brayshaw, George Schwartz, Richard R. Taylor, David Holder, Evan Lee

Isaac Thompson, James Holder, Warren Rich, Moses Thornton, Henry Kimmel

Henry Giles, Jasper Simmons, John P. Popejoy, Martin D. Gray, William Smith, James Gray

Powhatan Bowlin, Wm. Davis, Jaret Davis. Copied Nov. 08, 1937 from original, Roger Q Kimmel