Opinion | Charles Burdick: Tower Rock, and its history, legend and lore

In the Southwest corner of Jackson County, which borders the left descending side of the Mississippi River and is directly across from the City of Grand Tower, lying in the Mississippi River, is the historic Tower Rock. It is a most dangerous place in high water due to swirling eddies.

This Devonian period limestone is a product of marine deposits formed about 380 million years ago. There are very few areas of Devonian period rock exposed in Illinois. These rocks, consisting of limestone, dolomite, chert, and shale, also indicate that Illinois was primarily ocean-covered during this period.

After the Civil War, the army engineers recommended that this rock along with others be removed because of the hazard to the growing river traffic. But upon the recommendation of Delano, Secretary of the Interior, who issued an executive order on Feb. 24, 1871, saying it should be kept as public property, there was the idea that it might someday serve as a natural pier for a bridge.

Not only does this rock have an ancient beginning and a lot of history, but over the centuries has had many stories told about it, in numerous legends and rich folklore. These stories have been told over and over again and has drawn the attention of many people.

A tragic, but true story, is that on April 9, 1839, a wedding party from Grand Tower crossed the river to Tower Rock and the wedding was held atop the rock. The wedding party included Penelope Pike, the bride; John Davis, the groom; four family members; the Reverend Josiah Maxwell; and three slaves. Upon completion of the ceremony, the jubilant party got back in their boat for the return journey, but the craft was caught in a whirlpool and capsized. All were drowned, except one slave and he was swept downstream and rescued by fishermen.

During the French exploration and settlement of the Mississippi Valley, this complex of features was equally well known, but was referred to as Cap St. Antoine, Cap St. Cosme, Cap de la Roche, and Cap St Croix. Most early maps of the Central Mississippi Valley from the 1700s note the site.

American Indians were familiar with Tower Rock long before Europeans entered the New World. Initial European contacts with Native Americans indicate that the natives not only knew of the rock, but also had thoroughly incorporated it into their mythology and folklore.

This rock with all its history is truly a site to see. The early explorers referred to it as a grand tower standing tall above the water. From this, Grand Tower, Illinois derived its name.

This rock is owned by the federal government and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

One can view this picturesque rock from the levee in front of Grand Tower or from the Grand Tower City Park. Its history and view are fascinating. When I was 16, my buddy and I rowed across the river and climbed to the top. I remember the awesome feeling I felt, as if I was standing in the middle of time.