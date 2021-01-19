Opinion | Charles Burdick: Trump spun a monstrous web

The hundreds of people that attacked our Capitol, in most cases, should have known better. They were driven by the words of Trump and his lawyers and the non-action of the top Republicans. Recognizing this doesn’t relieve them of guilt in terrorizing the Capitol.

At one time during this unlawful siege, the terrorist mob was chanting, "USA, USA," and singing the national anthem. The very thing the USA and national anthem stands for was being violated by them. These same people considered themselves heroes and were taking back the country. As many of them as is possible to identify should be brought to justice in a court of law as domestic terrorists. One thing the terrorists have shown us is what lies can do to our fragile minds.

The FBI reports that much of the mob that was involved in the insurrection of the Capitol were thugs from several of the radical organizations in our country, including white supremacists.

While a picture of gloom hangs over us, we will survive all our woes in this great country. Yes, we have a deadly virus that has spread throughout our country. A president that has totally gone berserk and incited riots. Many people in our country think the past election was rigged because of Trump’s lies. Many Republicans that are still afraid of Trump and won’t stand against him are some we must eliminate by way of the ballot.

These problems will all come to pass in time. We are still governed by a great set of rules, The U.S. Constitution. It guides us in the right direction and gives us all our freedoms. This will lead us through these depressing times. But above all, this is God’s country and he will help us keep it intact. Thanks be to God.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

