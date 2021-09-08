Opinion | Charles Burdick: United States Navy, I’m proud to have worn the uniform

I bid the sea goodbye, no more to hear the seagulls cry, no more to see the sweeping wind, across the blue water’s crystal gems, or see the seaweed drifting past, no more, no more, oh what a blast.
A blast, not exactly, but the end of an exciting adventure that had seen me through three and a half years of my youthful life.
At 17 and a half years old I had graduated from Grand Tower Community High School one week prior. May 29, 1950 found me rising with excitement for I was leaving to join the U.S. Navy. I would be going to the United States Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois. I must pass a physical in St. Louis. When the recruiting officer picked me up, I’ll always remember the tears in my mother’s eyes as I said my goodbyes to my parents and siblings. The recruiting officer had instructed me to eat bananas that morning since I was borderline under weight. This was before the Korean War started and the military was more selective as to who may join in peacetime. Passing my physical in St. Louis soon found me on my way to Great Lakes. For sure, I was full of bananas. Basic training was by far very different than anything I had ever experienced. The day began at 0400 hours and ended at 2200 hours. Drilling, going to classes, getting shots, being shouted at, and many more activities were routine. Three recruits committed suicide the three months I was at Great Lakes. While still in boot-camp, on June 27, 1950, President Truman announced that he had ordered United States Air and Sea Forces to give the Republic of Korean Government troops cover and support. On the same day, the United Nations Security Council voted to ask all United Nations members to help the Republic of Korea, “repel the armed attack by North Korean forces and to restore international peace and security in the area.”
On June 30, 1950, President Truman authorized the use of U.S. ground troops in the fighting. All leaves were cancelled due to this war. We, who would soon be graduating from boot camp, was very disappointed that we wouldn’t get to go home for a couple weeks but would be sent direct to our stations. At completion of boot-camp my orders were to serve aboard the USS Mississippi, a battleship commissioned in 1917.
It had been converted to an Experimental Axillary Gunnery ship EAG 128. After receiving my orders, I was put on a troop train and my destination was Norfolk, Virginia, the Mississippi’s home port where I would get aboard. Ten months later I wasn’t that happy to be cruising around in Chesapeake Bay where we were testing new navy ammo with our big 14-inch guns. It just happened that a 20-man volunteer call was announced and I signed up for it. It was for a ship going to Korea, the USS Chilton APA 38. This was an Amphibious Personnel Attack (APA), which carried 27 landing craft aboard. I felt that I had been lucky, that I was one of the 20 approved. A few days later I and 19 others were transferred to our new home. Two days later we left Norfolk, Virginia, and headed for Moorhead City, North Carolina to load fully equipped Marines. Upon completion of this, we hoisted anchor and got underway for Korea. Fate was to overrule my desires and I would not make it to Korea where I was excited to be heading. With only a few hours behind us the ships main boiler malfunctioned and we were immediately replaced with another ship that came alongside and all troops and equipment were transferred to them with our booms.
After our repairs were completed, we received the ship’s orders that had replaced us. These orders were to proceed to Morehead City North Carolina, load marines and equipment and go to the Mediterranean Sea. The crossing took 12 days from Morehead City to the Mediterranean. We would be on training exercise’s landing Marines on many of the islands in the vast Mediterranean. We were approximately seven months on these exercises. This was for the training of both Navy and Marines. I operated one of the 27 landing crafts aboard.
A complete writing on my naval service would be too long for this column, so I will state only the places we went to. I made two Atlantic Ocean crossings the next two years and saw many countries and island and was on two continents, Europe and Africa. Some of these places, we visited more than once. Edinburg Scotland, Copenhagen, Denmark; Algiers, North Africa; August Bay, Sicily; Marseille, France; Cannes, France; Golf Juan, France; Izmir, Turkey; Rhodes, Island, Greece; Piraeus, Greece; Athens, Greece; Gibraltar, Oran, North Africa; Malaga, Spain; Naples, Italy; Rome, Italy; and the Islands of Malta, Crete, Sardinia, Cyprus, and Capri. In addition to sailing on the Atlantic Ocean, North Sea, Tyrrhenian Sea, Aegean Sea, and Mediterranean Sea, we spent four months in the Caribbean Sea making ports of call at San Juan, Puerto Rico; St. Thomas, St. Croix, and Vieques.
The training for both Navy and Marines was intense. There was a war going on in Korea and training for these operations were done in the utmost seriousness as we trained for the real thing. I will always remember these words, as the dawn exercises got underway, “land the landing force” repeated twice, over the ship’s PA System. I can still see the 40 fully equipped Marines coming down the cargo net into my boat. We had eight areas on the sides of our ship, called debarkation stations, which allowed more than one boat to be loaded at the same time.
During our first trip across the Atlantic, the last three months of seven months, we were in Naples, Italy. We were moored along-side the USS Adirondack AGC-15, acting as administrative ship for Admiral Robert B. Carney, Commander and Chief, Allied Forces, Southern Europe.
Many days and months were spent in the North Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea. Landing the Marines on beaches was a constant and ongoing thing. We that manned the landing crafts were in our boats as much as we were aboard ship eating sea rations and sleeping in our boats were often the routine. This was no big deal, at least we weren’t being shot at. My account thus far has mostly been based on operations. But many happenings and interesting things done and seen while ashore on these islands, cities and countries has not been included because of space. My Navy time was a great experience for a boy from the little town of Grand Tower.
I am proud to have served my country in the U.S. Navy.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.