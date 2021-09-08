Opinion | Charles Burdick: United States Navy, I’m proud to have worn the uniform

At 17 and a half years old I had graduated from Grand Tower Community High School one week prior. May 29, 1950 found me rising with excitement for I was leaving to join the U.S. Navy. I would be going to the United States Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois. I must pass a physical in St. Louis. When the recruiting officer picked me up, I’ll always remember the tears in my mother’s eyes as I said my goodbyes to my parents and siblings. The recruiting officer had instructed me to eat bananas that morning since I was borderline under weight. This was before the Korean War started and the military was more selective as to who may join in peacetime. Passing my physical in St. Louis soon found me on my way to Great Lakes. For sure, I was full of bananas. Basic training was by far very different than anything I had ever experienced. The day began at 0400 hours and ended at 2200 hours. Drilling, going to classes, getting shots, being shouted at, and many more activities were routine. Three recruits committed suicide the three months I was at Great Lakes. While still in boot-camp, on June 27, 1950, President Truman announced that he had ordered United States Air and Sea Forces to give the Republic of Korean Government troops cover and support. On the same day, the United Nations Security Council voted to ask all United Nations members to help the Republic of Korea, “repel the armed attack by North Korean forces and to restore international peace and security in the area.”