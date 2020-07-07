Opinion | Charles Burdick: We all need to be in this together

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m amazed at people who complain about how terrible staying at home is, using face mask when in public and keeping a distance of six feet apart in accordance with the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

Sure, I see this as an inconvenience — but it's only for our own benefit.

What is the true complaint? Don’t people know that the whole world is suffering from this virus. Don’t they know that thousands of human lives have been lost to this terrible enemy. Maybe they are suffering from the Trump syndrome of acting like a spoiled child, and only they are being put through this pandemic.

I have seen on TV people saying that they have suffered a lot from staying at home and its time they get a break. It's like they all think they are the only ones being picked on.

For their benefit, I will tell them now: The coronavirus picks on everyone that gets in its range. It has no preference. The true sufferers are those that have had the virus, and those that have lost family and friends from this deadly decease. Staying at home is nothing compared to this. All of the complainers think about this and quit complaining.