Opinion | Charles Burdick: We all need to be in this together

I’m amazed at people who complain about how terrible staying at home is, using face mask when in public and keeping a distance of six feet apart in accordance with the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.
Sure, I see this as an inconvenience — but it's only for our own benefit.
What is the true complaint? Don’t people know that the whole world is suffering from this virus. Don’t they know that thousands of human lives have been lost to this terrible enemy. Maybe they are suffering from the Trump syndrome of acting like a spoiled child, and only they are being put through this pandemic.
I have seen on TV people saying that they have suffered a lot from staying at home and its time they get a break. It's like they all think they are the only ones being picked on.
For their benefit, I will tell them now: The coronavirus picks on everyone that gets in its range. It has no preference. The true sufferers are those that have had the virus, and those that have lost family and friends from this deadly decease. Staying at home is nothing compared to this. All of the complainers think about this and quit complaining.
Our president has chosen to make jokes about the testing of this virus being done. This was a very poor choice. During a time such as this, in view of the deaths that have occurred and the real suffering that we have seen from this virus, to me, this kind of joke is near sacrilegious.
It really upsets me is to see people grouping together in elbow proximity with no mask on. I have seen on TV pictures of this on Florida beaches and other places in the United States. My anger stems from the thought of how many people these this virus will spread to. It appears that there is no consideration for anyone. Rightfully so I guess. Manslaughter charges should be brought for spreading it knowingly, if death occurred with anyone they had contact with.
It is also upsetting to see the president of our country strut around like he is God and make statements that are very unbecoming of a President. He is running scared of losing the election in November, and I think he has reasons to be scared, according to the polls.
The words that we hear coming from between those lips is the reason he will lose the election for a second term. He has difficulty in telling the truth. He seems to be out of touch with the true facts of COVID-19, and everything else. He pays no attention to the medical world, doctors and sciences. He knows more then they do. He is the genius, not them.
One of the people I earlier spoke about that I saw on TV was setting on the beach and a reporter asked him if he was afraid of catching the virus. His answer was no, and that’s all being overplayed by the media. That kind of talk stems from Trump’s red herring of ”fake news” that we have so often heard him say.
“The test of democracy is freedom of criticism,” is a statement made by David Ben Gurion. Trump would disagree with this, because he cannot handle being criticized. His people are constantly juggling his words explaining what he said.
May God continue to bless America.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 23 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.
