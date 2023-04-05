Very rarely does a day pass that we don’t read, hear or see on T.V. about recalls, scams, and experience have poor service in some form. What on Gods earth is happening to this world? We’ve always experienced a criminal element of transgressions but unless I’ve lost all my sense of remembrance, I cannot ever remember the volume of all this being so prominent as is now.

What has brought-on all these transgressions against man? It is my opinion that the oldest enemy of mankind is to blame, “that being greed.” Greed is one of man’s greatest enemies and it ranks high today in our society. Large and small companies are putting out inferior products knowing very well, that they are, and charging premium prices. This is seen in a wide variety of items, from automobiles, garden tools, kitchen utensils, furniture, sports equipment, etc. This list could go on and on, but I have made my point, as there are too many to mention.

Inferior material, at a cheaper cost to the manufacturer is used in many items to make more money, with greed entering the scene. To have used a superior material would have prolonged the life of the item, but a cheaper inferior material is used, but still passing on to the consumer the higher price.

Recalls are seen on T.V. most often, almost daily. From baby formulas, to automobiles, food items, prescription drugs, you name it, it will most likely show up as a recall sooner or later. Is this caused from sloppy work, carelessness, poor engineering? Probably various causes, but maybe from all of the reasons just stated. As I write this, I just saw in the newspaper where Hyundai had a recall on one of their models because they were catching on fire, and another company had a recall on eye drops that had taken three lives and blinded several others. But all in most cases, are inexcusable.

Scams are the most common crimes of our day. Lazy individuals that won’t work is one source of scams. Never in our history, that I have read or can recall, that exist today, that affects so many people as scams do. This is pure robbery in a vicious and cowardly way. When you are afraid to cash a personal check, write your social security number on a document, give your date of birth, sign your name, say yes on the phone, and many of other things in your ordinary way of life, it has become a frightful world to live in. It's like walking down a dark street, you’ve got to watch your backside. This can be hard to do on dark nights.

Some scams are fairly recognizable, such as never give your social security number on the phone to unknown parties plus other things you should not do. You must be on guard all the time, or you might become a victim of scam. Being on guard all the time makes for a miserable life as your mind must always be on a possible scam.

I consider “fine print” on documents or items a scam. You may or may not see it or if you do see it, you may be unable to read it because of such fine print. That’s its purpose. Most fine print much of the time, relieves the manufactures of liability. Great for them, bad for you.

When it comes to scams, some of the most “hit on” people are the senior citizens. Age can contribute to being more susceptible to these low life criminals. We must protect our older generation as much as possible from these vicious, domestic and foreign thugs. Scams are the facts of our age as they lay coiled like a poisonous snake ready to strike. We pray for the Lord’s help, to bring us back to a feeling of a more secure life. Thanks be to God.