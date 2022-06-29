Opinion | Charles Burdick: We nearly lost our freedoms

We were a nation under seize, but much time passed before we became aware. Our Constitution was being ignored, our voting rights were in jeopardy, plus all the other rights that our Constitution provides us. We had a President that was ignoring this sacred document that Americans are willing to die for, and some have, it being the Constitution of the United States.

This all came to light when our Capitol was invaded, Jan. 6, 2020 by a group of warped minds being coached on the sidelines by an equally minded President Donald Trump. An overthrow of our government was attempted by these idiots, but thank God they failed. This came about when Trump lost the election and claimed that the election was stolen from him by the Democrats. In the invasion on the Capitol, many threats were made on the lives of the Vice President, Speaker of the House, and others.

I’m watching the Jan. 6, 2020 hearings on television and anyone watching this will reach the same conclusion as me. Trump is as guilty as sin for this rioting. We are seeing Democrats and Republicans testifying against Trump's statement that the 2020 election was stolen from him. The tragic and evil part of this lie is that Trump committed Treason and Bribery, and in doing so, has convinced many people that he had the election stolen from him.

Of course, as we all know, the election had been checked, and double checked, had been through the courts and all parties concluded that nothing was found that showed any fraud or mistakes that would change the outcome of the election. Trump knows that he lost the election, but he just can’t accept the loss. His efforts to overthrow the 2020 election has proved that.

Trump and his lawyers have been interfering with the on-going hearings and swinging every punch, but none are working with their fraudulent maneuvers. Trump told the Georgia Secretary of State, “Just find me 7,800 votes, that’s all I need.” What he really was saying, I don’t care where you find them, that’s up to you, just get me the votes.

Trump was aware that there weren’t any legitimate votes that could be found as this was after the count had been checked and re-checked. The Secretary, a Republican, flatly refused Trump’s request telling him that would be a breach of his oath.

From what I see and hear from Trump, leads me to believe that he is mentally sick and needs help. No one in their right mind would do and make statements as he does, much less a President of The United States of America.

He sat in the White House while the rioting was in progress and received a phone call asking him to tell the rioters to go home, that they had done enough. The request went unheard. It is said he just sat there in a chair watching it transpire, and seemed to be enjoying it.

I firmly believe that God is our savior and Jesus is the son of God and he put forth into the Universe, this great Planet Earth for mankind to live and prosper from. I don’t believe he ever had intentions for dictators to rule any nation. I can’t help but feel that Trump was inspired by the thought of dictatorship. If I am correct, he has been relieved of all his shady operations by a much higher power than he. Maybe he will seek Gods help. My prayers are that he will.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

