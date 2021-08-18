Opinion | Charles Burdick: What’s so unconstitutional about protecting others?

I can’t for my life understand why it is believed to be unconstitutional to pass laws that require people to get a COVID-19 shot. This virus has proven itself to be a killer. In my opinion, this is not violating people’s rights, but trying to save lives. Those that haven’t got the shot and luckily haven’t got the virus could still be a carrier of the virus and give it to others causing their death. Why can’t people understand this?
It is my opinion this should be considered criminal and manslaughter charges brought against anyone, when proven to have caused a death because of this.
Children are required to get certain vaccinations before starting school. We are required to wear seat belts when driving a vehicle. Helmets, in most states are required when riding a motorcycle. It is illegal to text while driving. It is illegal to be in a boat without a life jacket. Most all of these laws were passed for self-protection. Is this a violation of our civil rights?
I don’t think so. Unlike all mentioned above, this could be considered protection from self-inflicted, whereas, a law requiring a virus shot is to prevent one from giving it to another.
At the beginning of this virus outbreak, politics entered in this the wrong way. Politicians were playing down the severity of it, even though the doctors and sciences was on target as to the danger of this deadly decease. Under the Trump administration, in office at the beginning of this, one would have thought we were in a contest.
Instead of working with the professionals and taking their advice he did nothing. His famous words were, “you just watch, it will go away.” It is nearly two years now that this virus was discovered in our country and I, like so many others are still watching for it to go away, and thousands died waiting for it to go away. Not much was done under the Trump Administration to help defeat this monstrous decease, so we got a late start on it. Thank God for the people that did the research and produced a vaccine that works against this deadly virus.
Many of our congressmen have played the Trump game, and like he, did nothing but verbally counteract against the expert’s findings as the virus rapidly spread across our country. These same congressmen are catering to the ones that didn’t get vaccinated, with thoughts that they will get their vote at election time, and probably will if the virus hasn’t gotten them.
Many politicians have looked the other way on this issue, in making it mandatory to take the vaccine shot for this virus. Much buck passing seems to be happening and this is not a good way to go in running a government. This virus is an attack on our national security, health and otherwise, and everyone in government from federal, state, counties, townships, and cities should be involved.
To many lies have been spread about the COVID-19 virus, which has caused much confusion and many people to fear the available vaccine. Included in these liars are some of the politicians. This vaccine has proven to be safe. The politicians are all making the roll call but many are negligent of duty. A few bad apples in the barrel can cause all of them to rot and politics is no different. It is vitally important for people to hear the truth, especially pertaining to this virus. Knowledge and truth must prevail.
President Joe Biden jumped on this terrible problem immediately upon taking office, and by doing so, we saw immediate progress in bringing this virus under control. Looking back, hindsight tells us, the restrictions were lifted too soon for we recently started going back the other way.
This pestilence will be defeated. Man has God on his side, a supreme power, and our human strength comes from him through prayer. May God bless America.
Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.