Opinion | Charles Burdick: What’s so unconstitutional about protecting others?

Instead of working with the professionals and taking their advice he did nothing. His famous words were, “you just watch, it will go away.” It is nearly two years now that this virus was discovered in our country and I, like so many others are still watching for it to go away, and thousands died waiting for it to go away. Not much was done under the Trump Administration to help defeat this monstrous decease, so we got a late start on it. Thank God for the people that did the research and produced a vaccine that works against this deadly virus.

Many of our congressmen have played the Trump game, and like he, did nothing but verbally counteract against the expert’s findings as the virus rapidly spread across our country. These same congressmen are catering to the ones that didn’t get vaccinated, with thoughts that they will get their vote at election time, and probably will if the virus hasn’t gotten them.

Many politicians have looked the other way on this issue, in making it mandatory to take the vaccine shot for this virus. Much buck passing seems to be happening and this is not a good way to go in running a government. This virus is an attack on our national security, health and otherwise, and everyone in government from federal, state, counties, townships, and cities should be involved.