Whatever happened to common sense, that sound and prudent judgement of man, with its unreflective opinions, we can’t afford to let this absence stand. Everything seems to be way out in left field with government, as politicians harass each other on opposite sides of the isle. It seems that both sides ignore and reject the other’s opinions and can’t come to good conclusion as they should for the sake of our country. Yes, common sense has been disregarded, walk on, kicked around, and laughed at, but the irony of it is, it’s one of man’s greatest gifts.

Who stole away this greatest gift, that which guides us along our way? We must figure out how to get back to that which we lost, common sense, we miss you, please come back and stay. I’m not sure how this can be accomplished as it seems that politicians are obstructing that cause. I don’t understand why good and sound decisions and agreements can’t be reached by our two major parties. They represent we the people and with their (no common-sense minds) they are not reaching a satisfactory outcome. Why not use some common sense. They just might realize how popular they become.

What brought us to this sorry situation ... leaving common sense behind. It’s been slowly disappearing, hardly ever is it around. Our politician has driven it away with their failure to represent their constituency in a common-sense way. I beg of you common sense, come back in our lives and brighten the scene. Maybe our politicians are unfamiliar with the word common sense and its meaning thereof, for if they were, I’m certain we would see more of our country’s problems solved.

Politicians are not the only ones that has caused this dilemma that has swept our country. What the average man’s common sense conceives to be, our college professors say no, without their books they think we are lost and that common sense is a thing far below. What they don’t recognize is that common sense was around long before they were, being a God-given asset to human kind.

Then you have the large corporations of the present, with all of their college trained men, who have lost touch with reality, causing our country’s future to look dim. College training is good but people should never set aside common sense which is missing so much of the time. Common sense stands out, only if used.

Common sense tells us to leave when the creek starts rising, or we might drown. I would bet my last dollar that the politicians that show no signs of using common sense otherwise, would seek higher ground.

Repetitiously I ask again, “whatever happened to common sense?” for it has gone completely out of sight. Common sense is an anchor for our soul, and I pray for its return again, when I turn off my bed light each night. Thanks be to God.