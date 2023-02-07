Valentine’s Day has been around for a long time. On Feb. 14, people send gifts or greetings to their loved ones, in many different ways. The most common is in the form of Valentine cards. Others take their loved ones out to dine, along with other ways to show their love.

It has always been interesting to me as to how different things develop into customs and continue year after year. Valentine's Day is one of them, being only six days away.

How long ago was the first valentine message sent? The custom of millions of valentine cards being sent each year, has traveled a long way from its simple beginning.

A Roman priest, Valentine, Bishop of Spoleto — preached that love was a good enough basis for marriage. Money or social advancement weren’t necessary, he said. This alone was enough to preserve his memory forever among lovers of all times.

The Bishop was beheaded on Feb. 14, 270 A.D., for refusing to renounce Christianity. His farewell message to his friend, the jailer’s daughter, was signed “From Your Valentine.” This farewell message was the first valentine.

Ancient Romans gave Cupid a helping hand with “lover’s lotteries.” Young lovers drew names from an urn to learn who their “beloved-of-the-year would be. These were the original “blind dates.” This festivity came to be known as Valentine’s Day.

Adding to the romantic flavor, during the 14th and 15th centuries there was growing belief that birds mated February 14. Somehow the two-Valentine's Day, (now St. Valentine) and “Mating Day,” eventually became intermingled.

Shakespeare gave popular recognition to St. Valentine’s Day and further popularized it. In “Hamlet,” Ophelia sings: “Good morrow to St. Valentine’s Day ... and I ... to be your valentine.

The valentine custom spread to America during the Revolutionary War. It reached its peak in the 1800’s. Most popular valentines were elaborate ones made with lace and contained shy, cautious verses. Today’s valentines are simple, but the lace type, that faded away has made a comeback.

Valentines today are sent by all ages, the old the young and in between. School children sends them to teachers, friends, brothers and sisters, parents and others. It is fascinating to think how far they have come in time. If my calculations are correct, valentines have been around for 1,752 years. There may be some, but I can’t think of any customs that has survived that many years. Not only did they travel in time but distance, from Rome, Italy throughout the world.

I remember when I was a child, how Valentine’s Day brought excitement to us all. I think it was the lollipop that so much of the time, accompanied the valentine that caused the excitement,

Happy Valentine's Day. My prayers are, may God grant you many more, and may peace be with you. As the world struggles with Russia’s transgressions against Ukraine’s Sovereign, we ask the Lord to intervene and stop Putin’s insanity. Thanks be to the Lord.