Opinion | Charles Burdick: Why I believe in premonitions

For the next eight hours I could think of nothing but that aggravating dream or whatever it was, and continued all watch to have that strange feeling and see red hair. That vision seemed to be strongly imprinted in my mind. I did not have a bad dream. But when I did have a bad dream I would wake up, roll over and go back to sleep. This, however, was different for some reason. Finally, after a long night, the captain relieved me, I went down to my room and immediately fell fast asleep.

Around 10 a.m. I was awakened by a crew member and was told my wife was on the radio and needed to talk to me. At that time, telephones on boats had not yet come to be. I was very unnerved by this message as my wife and I had agreed, communications being by radio, she would never call unless in an emergency. Therefore, I imagined the worst. Upon answering the call, my wife immediately said, nothing is wrong at home. Of course this was a big relief. She then said she wouldn’t have called but a couple of my friends insisted I would want to know that a mutual good friend had passed away at 9 p.m. the evening before. He was also a river pilot and had been taken off the boat at Memphis where a few hours later he died.