Opinion | Charles Burdick: With the Lord In Heaven, you now “belong”

All 26 years of his life, Richard F. Campos wanted to belong to someone, right up to Dec. 6, the day he was shot and killed on patrol in Vietnam. The news media told his story in 1966. It's one of the most disturbing and sad stories I have ever read.

It said, for 10 days now, his body has rested unclaimed at the Oakland Army Terminal. It remains in the aluminum container used to fly the dead back home to the United States. Only when a relative or a destination is established is the body transferred to a funeral casket.

No relative has stepped forward. None likely will. Sgt. Campos’ mother died when he was two and there is no record of his father.

But the destination of Sgt. Campos, the man whose boyhood mostly was spent in orphanages, may be in Arlington National Cemetery, home of the nation’s honored war dead. In death, he may have gained what he wanted so much in life, to belong.

The spreading word that no one had claimed the body brought reaction across the country. In California’s Gold Rush country of Amador County, where the sergeant was born. The District Court Judge said the county would pay for interment if no relative claimed the body. Then, in Kansas City, the National Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said: “Here is a man whose country has not done much for him, but he has given everything for his country and he deserves a full military funeral and burial at Arlington. He ask his Washington office to get authorization from the Defense Department for an Arlington burial.

How very much Richard Campos wanted to belong is poignantly underscored in a suitcase of mementos he left behind when he ran off at 17 from the home of his court-appointed foster mother and joined the army.

There are love letters from girls, and there are letters Richard wrote to girls but didn’t mail. One to “Connie,” dreams up a mother he knew he did not have. He wrote, “By then I should have my car as soon as my mother gets back from South America.”

He wrote the girl in a letter, appealing for the privilege of going steady. But apparently he didn’t have the nerve to send it.

In a writing pad, in clear handwriting, Richard Campos proudly listed the lineup of the “Ponies” who won the grammar school basketball championship for St. Francis School of Watsonville, back in the early 1950s.

Their record was 20 won, two lost. There’s a picture of the team, with Richard in the center holding the trophy. That school went out of existence and Richard had to go back to San Francisco’s Juvenile Hall. It was a way of life for him. Even the gold county town where he was born, Carbondale has since been removed from the maps of California.

“I think we can say, we never will know the father,” said a spokesman for the United States Sixth Army at its San Francisco headquarters. “When this child was born, there was no record of his father. After his mother died when he was two, this boy was a ward of the courts in San Francisco for more than 10 years. “If there had been any record of a father, certainly these courts would have insisted on it going into the files.

A question related to belonging is asked by the military of all its servicemen. List your last home address. The sergeant of Company C. First Battalion, Eighth Infantry Regiment, Fourth Division, Richard F. Campos listed as home address, 375 Woodside Ave., San Francisco. That’s the address of the city’s Youth Guidance Center.

The Lord, and we here on earth are all your family Richard, may you rest in peace, as all of God's children will.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 28 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

