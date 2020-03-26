Opinion | Chicago Sun-Times: Don’t let coronavirus stop you from being counted in the 2020 Census

In addition, in-person outreach sessions at churches, community centers and the like have been put on hold. And census kickoff events in some cities, such as Detroit and Columbus, Ohio, have been called off.

In Chicago, a plan to set up computer kiosks in public spaces so that people can get information and respond to the census has been put on hold. And community groups are being forced to turn to social media and phone banks, rather than face-to-face interactions, to reach hard-to-count groups, such as immigrants.

“The hope is we stem this tide and see how everything shakes out,” Nubia Willman, of Chicago’s Office of New Americans and a member of the Illinois Complete Count Commission, told us. “We want people to fill the form out online. The sooner people fill it out, the better, so no one has to come to their home.”

The census is being conducted online for the first time this year. That’s an obvious and unexpected advantage for getting the job done at a time when Americans are hunkering down at home because of the virus. But our nation’s digital divide — not everybody has easy access to the internet, even in 2020 — works against a full census count in rural and high-poverty areas.

For now, census workers still are scheduled to fan out in May to homes that have not responded online or by phone.