Opinion | Chicago Tribune: Another coronavirus rise: Your anxiety, your inactivity and your fridge. Here’s what to do.
0 comments
Another View

Opinion | Chicago Tribune: Another coronavirus rise: Your anxiety, your inactivity and your fridge. Here’s what to do.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This editorial appeared in the March 16, 2020, edition of the Chicago Tribune:

You’re worried about coronavirus, both as a health peril and a financial threat. You’re out of sorts because you’ve joined the emergency work-from-home brigade. Nothing feels certain, except your powerlessness. You seek solace and companionship from a friend you don’t often see during normal work hours: the refrigerator.

We’re with you, fellow work-at-homers. Except pardon us as we head to the kitchen for some leftover ribs from last night’s takeout that’ll make a comforting second breakfast.

Now back to the theme of health and wellness during a national crisis. Beyond the life-and-death risks of COVID-19, dealing with this pandemic is upending all aspects of life as you knew it. News reports are freaking you out. You’re anxious about your own health and family members’. Long-planned events, from spring-break trips to children’s birthday parties, are imperiled. Options for coping feel limited, but, yes, the fast-food drive-through is open.

These ripple effects of coronavirus are real, and signs of stress are normal: excessive worry, irritability, insomnia, an increase or decrease in energy, having difficulty giving or accepting help, wanting to be alone, an increase in use of tobacco, alcohol and drugs. Those are some of the impacts, according to a federal government fact sheet with the alarming headline: “Coping with Stress During Infectious Disease Outbreaks.”

A few deep breaths and we’ll continue. The best advice we’re seeing starts with acknowledging the strange reality of the moment, taking all precautions possible to keep yourself and family members safe, and doing what you can to protect the public at large by contributing to the defeat of this virus. That’s why we’re all social distancing — yet the isolation contributes significantly to stress. You’ve suspended contact with friends and co-workers. It’s just you, your TV and your anxiety-inducing social media feed.

So let’s talk about caring for yourself. We endorse the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s self-care advice, which suggests taking breaks from monitoring the news and obsessing over social media. Come back later to chicagotribune.com; we’ll have updates for you. Other sound advice we’ve collected:

• Take care of your spirit. Keep in touch with friends. Meditate if that helps. Unplug and unwind with other activities you enjoy. Read for pleasure (perhaps avoid zombie lit).

• Take care of your body. Drink plenty of water and cut back on alcohol consumption. Keep to a normal schedule of waking and going to bed, and get plenty of sleep. “Maintaining some kind of schedule can be really impactful in a positive way for our mood,” Andrea Graham, an assistant professor of medical social sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told the Tribune.

• No, really take care of your body. Eat healthy. Slap yourself before scarfing down five cookies while reading tweets. Watch it with fatty food that may feel soul-satisfying but adds pounds. Instead, dive into exercise. Do what you can and do it daily, whether it’s stretching, walking or jogging.

Remember, there’s no coronavirus on the running path. Going there will shed some calories, clear your head and lift your spirit.

The coronavirus crisis is real. So is the stress. Take care of yourself.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: Trump calls the coronavirus a 'foreign virus,' exposing his flawed worldview
Columnists

Commentary: Trump calls the coronavirus a 'foreign virus,' exposing his flawed worldview

First it was the China virus. Now it's the Europe virus (or maybe the EU virus). One thing's for sure: It's a foreign virus, not an American virus. At least that is how Donald Trump views the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday. As of Thursday, it had spread to 116 countries, infected almost 130,000 people and killed nearly 5,000. But viruses don't ...

Commentary: Bringing decency to the race for the president
Columnists

Commentary: Bringing decency to the race for the president

It's a beautiful thing when quiet, ordinary people rise up and say "enough." That's what's been happening in the Democratic Party as suburban moms, African Americans, voters with college degrees and older voters flock to the one candidate that's cornered the market on nice. Just when everyone thought this election would turn on the economy, or on Trumpism, or on the 1%, or on who captivated ...

Commentary: What's the coronavirus shutdown endgame?
Columnists

Commentary: What's the coronavirus shutdown endgame?

Social distancing makes all the sense in the world in the pivotal early stage of a fast-moving outbreak like this coronavirus. We must prevent our hospitals and ICUs from being overwhelmed as Italy's currently are, not only for those struggling with this particular bug, but for all others who depend upon them. We need to flatten the curve. We don't want infections growing exponentially so that ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News