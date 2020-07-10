Opinion | Chicago Tribune: Coronavirus aid to businesses: How Washington helped but overspent on PPP

This page is predisposed to looking skeptically at big federal programs for business, especially when they increase the federal debt. During the Great Recession, we opposed bailouts to General Motors and Chrysler because big, global companies and major industries should have the wherewithal to stand on their own two feet. When they need money, they should get it from private sources, including lenders and the markets, not taxpayers. When they can’t, they should face the consequences. Investors and executives who get the rewards should bear the risks, without counting on a rescue from Uncle Sam.

During the first round of coronavirus loans, we didn’t like the Trump administration’s bailout of airlines, which were singled out for help — and then in a flash, one carrier, United Airlines, announced plans to lay off thousands of employees in October. If those layoffs go through, United would essentially be using government money to fund a corporate restructuring. Even Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin expressed frustration with what appeared to be a violation of the spirit of the program.

There are times when taxpayer-backed loans make sense and times when free-market principles should stand tall. The swift, unexpected and unpredictable COVID-19 pandemic has provided examples of both.

Yes, the PPP helped some big corporations that happen to employ a lot of people. The program undoubtedly also sent aid to some unworthy recipients. The transparency of the data release should smoke them out. But the program, according to the Small Business Administration, helped a vast majority of employees at small businesses, many of them stationed in moderate- and low-income communities. Those businesses might not have survived without it.

