Opinion | Chicago Tribune: Enough excuses, governor. The unemployment mess deserved your early attention.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This editorial appeared in the July 13, 2020, edition of the Chicago Tribune:

The emails continue to pour in. Thousands of workers furloughed or laid off due to COVID-19 shutdowns still have not received unemployment ­­­­­help from the state of Illinois, to which they are entitled.

“I applied for benefits two months ago. I have $0 and am completely out of options,” Alexis wrote to us over the weekend.

Jeff of Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood told us he made about 400 calls to state agencies and officials trying to get help. “I still can’t get a live voice. It’s seriously frustrating. I am back to work full time at the end of July … I am wondering what people not as fortunate as myself are going to do.”

The Tribune Editorial Board is not identifying by full names those who’ve emailed us because a data breach at the state employment agency — the same one now incapable of processing timely claims — in May allowed public access to the personal data, Social Security numbers and private information of unemployed Illinoisans who had used the recommended online portal to apply.