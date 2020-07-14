Opinion | Chicago Tribune: Enough excuses, governor. The unemployment mess deserved your early attention.

This editorial appeared in the July 13, 2020, edition of the Chicago Tribune:
The emails continue to pour in. Thousands of workers furloughed or laid off due to COVID-19 shutdowns still have not received unemployment help from the state of Illinois, to which they are entitled.
“I applied for benefits two months ago. I have $0 and am completely out of options,” Alexis wrote to us over the weekend.
Jeff of Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood told us he made about 400 calls to state agencies and officials trying to get help. “I still can’t get a live voice. It’s seriously frustrating. I am back to work full time at the end of July … I am wondering what people not as fortunate as myself are going to do.”
The Tribune Editorial Board is not identifying by full names those who’ve emailed us because a data breach at the state employment agency — the same one now incapable of processing timely claims — in May allowed public access to the personal data, Social Security numbers and private information of unemployed Illinoisans who had used the recommended online portal to apply.
In addition to that screw-up, thousands of laid off workers have spent months waiting for help, making countless phone calls, sitting on hold, getting cut off if they even get through to a live person, or have been ignored and added to “lists” once they do reach a human being. One Downers Grove resident told the Tribune she estimated she made 2,000 phone calls to try to get help.
This is inexcusable, governor.
”Our experience has been heartbreaking,” state Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville, told us. “What started out as a clerical problem has turned into a major failure by IDES (Illinois Department of Employment Security) to be able to address obvious mistakes.
“People who are employed, who don’t have a job guaranteed when they get back, need to be able to focus on a job search and see what their next move is. They should not have to sink a ton of time into calling their state reps or checking to see if the website is up or down.”
Stava-Murray was among more than 60 lawmakers who signed a letter calling for change after being flooded with phone calls from constituents. She said she is hopeful a late-game decision last week to bring in new management at IDES will clear up months of failures at the agency.
But it’s clear Pritzker ignored this growing problem for far too long. His executive orders shutting down wide swaths of the Illinois economy are the reason these folks are waiting in line for unemployment benefits to which they are entitled. Some have turned to food pantries to get by. They’re panicked.
They deserved far more attention and accountability months ago than the excuses that continue to flow from Pritzker’s office.
