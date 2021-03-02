Opinion | Chicago Tribune: Madigan’s pension illustrates the broken system

During those 50 years in office, Madigan contributed from his own paycheck about $351,000 toward his retirement account. He quickly will start receiving far more than he put in.

That imbalance is made up in part by investment returns in the funds themselves. And it is made up in part by taxpayers in a gigantic, annual pension payment that is part of the state budget, and that has been steadily rising.

But neither investment returns nor the state subsidy have been enough to keep the state’s five funds in balance. Their unfunded liabilities, collectively, rose from about $41 billion in 2006 to $144 billion today. Even as the state meets its statutorily required payment into the funds, as it has for almost 10 years, the gap between what’s available and what’s promised has widened alarmingly.

The state — that’s you, taxpayers — is now pumping almost 25 cents of every dollar toward its five pension funds and the money is not steadying them. The fund liabilities are still increasing.

For example: The General Assembly fund, the one Madigan belongs to, is only about 17% funded. Across all five funds — the pensions for teachers, university workers, state workers, judges and legislators — there’s only about 40% of the funding available for the promises made.