Opinion | Chicago Tribune: Pritzker says worries about ending cash bail are fearmongering

It’s something many of us have learned about this governor: offer any resistance or opposition to his policies and he’ll resort to blaming, mischaracterizing and shaming, even when there are legitimate questions at hand. If you voted against his graduated tax amendment to force discipline onto Springfield, you were brainwashed by Republicans. If you disagreed with his budget priorities or executive orders during COVID-19, you’re a “carnival barker.” And if you oppose this new law, you’re fearmongering.

This bill flew through the House and Senate during a lame-duck legislative session in January. The Senate voted on the bill in the middle of the night, and House Democrats cut off questions minutes before a new General Assembly was seated. Literally, minutes.

The new law allows for the release of anyone arrested and charged with a criminal offense, including those charged with felonies, while they await the conclusion of their cases — no detention at all. If judges determine an accused defendant is a flight or public safety risk who must remain behind bars, the bill requires judges to justify their decisions with “a written finding as to why less restrictive conditions” could not be offered. And each time the detained defendant has a court date, the judge must make justifications.