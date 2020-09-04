Opinion | Chicago Tribune:: When `peaceful protests’ turn violent

Developments like these raise the specter of even greater and more lethal violence around political demonstrations. Some people seem eager to get in someone’s face — or to smash someone’s face. The prospect of bloodshed hangs over every demonstration.

“We are sort of at the stage of polarization where there are more and more people who are seeking confrontation, where they are not simply satisfied with disagreeing with the other side or yelling at the other side, but they want to confront,” Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, told The Washington Post. “We are not just a polarized society — we are increasingly a confrontational society now. ”

That trend badly undermines the entire debate over how to deal with racial inequities and other social ills. It deters reasonable people from participating in such events, giving more power to a small minority of bullies and vandals. It makes it harder for people to find areas of agreement and devise remedies that both sides can accept. It encourages people to see each other as irredeemable enemies. It fosters bitterness and despair. As a political weapon, violence and intimidation are nonsensical strategies. How many voters are likely to be persuaded to change their views by being shouted down or threatened?

Our city, state and nation have many problems that are fully deserving of the attention they are getting. But tactics aimed at injuring or scaring people will solve nothing and should be persecuted as much as the law allows. Civil, peaceful disagreement is indispensable to our system of democratic government. Now is the time to protect it.

