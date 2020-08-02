Opinion | Chris Caldwell: Resilience through uncertainty

In Caruthersville, Missouri, I met with city officials to discuss the dire need for experienced, well-trained water and wastewater professionals. With many of these skilled professionals reaching retirement age, DRA last year partnered with the Missouri Rural Water Association (MRWA) to expand an accredited apprenticeship program to meet this growing demand. DRA’s strategic investment in the MRWA expanded on-the-job training and work-based learning have better prepared southeast Missourians to take advantage of these career opportunities as well as ensure the long-term resilience of the Region’s critical infrastructure.

This trip reiterated the importance of local and regional public-private partnerships in realizing the long-term success of workforce investments and, ultimately, improving the competitiveness of our regional employers. Also, I’m reminded of the growing number of pathways available to Delta residents to achieve the skills needed to succeed in the changing economy.

As we move into a state of recovery, I cannot help but be optimistic about the Delta’s future. Even through this cloud of uncertainty, our local and regional institutions remain dedicated in their efforts to engage our business community and prepare our next generation workforce. Whether traditional four-year or technical education, industry-recognized apprenticeships, or on-the-job training, the Delta is well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities the resurging economy will make available. As a federal-state partnership established to promote the economic advancement of the Delta economy, I will continue to look for opportunities to support residents of the Delta Region to advance their knowledge base and skillsets and set the stage for the development of a more resilient Delta economy.

Chris Caldwell is the federal co-chairman of the Delta Regional Authority.

