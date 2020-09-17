Opinion | Christopher Heimerman: Addiction thrives in the dark

I attend meetings — I prefer the SMART program (Self-Management and Recovery Training) over AA. SMART is more secular and more forum-based, meaning you can share ideas and discuss sobriety tools in real time.

But I maintain that the most important thing I did was step out of the darkness and into the healing light of being honest.

The moment I started being completely honest, something incredible happened. Rather than running from addiction, I began running toward a fulfilling, happy life. That paradigm shift, going from trying to avoid pain to relishing a good life, made all the difference in the world. I began sleeping through the night. I saw the glint in my eyes return. I connected deeply with my wife and those I loved most.

Being an open-book advocate is obviously not for everyone, but for me it’s therapeutic, and the thought of my success story helping save a life is beyond humbling.

You don’t need to blast your story on social media like I did. If we simply talk about these taboo issues — substance abuse and mental illness — to just one person, we’ve taken a step toward the healing our society so badly needs. The stigma surrounding these afflictions is keeping millions from living their best lives. In many heartbreaking cases, it’s kept them from living, period.