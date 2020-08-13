Opinion | Clarence Page: Trump turns panic peddler to nervous NIMBY suburbs

"The three-word phrase that raises more alarm in headlines than any other," he told me, "is 'low-income housing.' "

Sure, countless studies may show that low-income Section 8 rentals do not necessarily lead to crime, more poverty or lowered property values. "But some people will never be convinced," he said. "NIMBY (not in my back yard) is still strong."

Still, Polikoff agreed with me that public attitudes have changed a lot since the 1960s — fortunately for the better.

For example, in 1973 the General Social Survey and The Washington Post found that 64% of white Americans said they would vote for a law allowing homeowners to discriminate in selling their house. In 2014, that portion shrunk to only 28% while 70% thought such discrimination should be legally barred.

Sure, Trump's panic pitch may be music to a lot of people's ears. But he also embarrasses a lot of people, including many in his own party. Having rejected advice to reach out and expand his political base, he has chosen instead to dig deeper into his base and speak primarily to people who already agree with him.

Meanwhile, countless others care more about what gives him less comfort: the coronavirus pandemic and the country's recent economic collapse. I don't think his approach is a winning one. But that's why we have elections.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0