You've heard it ten thousand times: Baseball is America's favorite pastime. But the truth is, it isn't, not even close.

Run any test you like, and baseball comes up short of being named "America's Pastime." Is baseball played the most? Nope. That honor goes to cornhole, a lawn game consisting of – well, you already know, don't you? Is baseball the most watched? Nope. Football is, over twice as much than baseball. Is baseball even a pastime? No, since by definition, pastime means something we do, and usually when people say baseball is America's favorite pastime, they mean Americans like baseball the most, with the implication, not that Americans play or watch baseball the most, but that it is liked the most. But liking something doesn't constitute a pastime.

Nor am I convinced baseball is liked the most. I think that is a myth which perpetuated by newspapers (for shame!), television, books, movies, and above all, by businesses, probably to sell more stuff.

National myths are important to identify with and live by, and I am not here to blow up that our national myths. But I would like to offer an alternative to the myth that baseball is the American pastime, for a pastime myth Americans actually choose freely and not one which has been force fed to them from above out of commercial interests or from a desire or fear to be "American."

On Saturday I received a text from my oldest sister who sent pictures of her and her husband at a Cincinnati Reds game, drinking cold beer from plastic cups, and of crowds lining up to cheer on their favorite players outside "The Great American Ball Park, Presented by the Great American Insurance Group." Thousands of fans packed the stands, come to watch superior athletes play a complex and oftentimes hard to follow sport and eat hot dogs. That's one kind of America, and it is not bad.

But there's another kind of America. Later Saturday evening, I took my eldest son to a bowling alley for the first time. It was only about 4 o'clock in the afternoon, and the lanes were already about a quarter full. As we bowled our three games within an hour, the lanes filled to half. Low ceilings, soda and beer and pizza, music playing, and families, men, women and children (even toddlers!) all playing together and having a really happy time, not on their bottoms watching something happen by others, but making something happen themselves on their feet, oftentimes dancing to the music after a great bowl and crashing pins.

The last time I bowled, I was younger than my 12 year old son. Despite the lack of experience, he and I jumped right in and were scoring off splits, sinking spares, and even bowling strikes, and cheering each other on the whole time. Though my fingers were sore, the sport itself wasn't physically demanding, despite the fact that we had to pick up a heavy ball and hurl it down a lane. After a while, you get the swing of things, and let the ball do the work.

Though cornhole is the most played sport at 20 percent, bowling is only a percentage point behind. And the reason is simple enough: to play cornhole, you only need a few friends, a few bags of corn, and a box with a hole in it. But for bowling, you need a ball, pins, and an alley, not to mention those funny looking shoes. So there's accessibility to think about. But a game of bowling only costs about $4 to play per person, which anyone can afford, rich or poor. On the other hand, a Cincinnati Reds game costs on average $83, which only the middle and upper classes can afford.

Come to think of it, bowling and not baseball is America's real pastime because it is enjoyed by most Americans.