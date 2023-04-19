The political process of the American Republic does not work on autopilot. From city councils to school districts deciding how much property tax you will pay or what health curriculum your child will be subject to, local political involvement is of paramount importance. Yet a growing and disturbing trend is happening in local politics. People don't care about politics. But why?

Everyone has probably heard of the term Bread and Circuses. Originating in Rome two thousand years ago, the term was meant to emphasize the appeal politicians made on the baser appetites of the people, on their insatiable and selfish desire for food and entertainment, to gain political power.

The phrase comes from the satirical poet, Juvenal, who wrote "... Already long ago, from when we sold our vote to no man, the People have abdicated our duties; for the People who once upon a time handed out military command, high civil office, legions—everything, now restrains itself and anxiously hopes for just two things: bread and circuses."

Today, we don't so much have bread and circuses being given immediately to the people by political figures striving for power. Rather, what we have is a huge network and industry of distractions from political life, whether intentionally designed as such, I cannot say, but which make the Bread and Circuses of Rome as appealing as a Cracker Jack box prize and popcorn by comparison.

First, there's the sports complex. People are distracted from the political life of their citizenship by spending countless hours outside of work at the little league field, or at the bar watching the seasons of sports on television, or going to the stadium — which fittingly looks a lot like the Roman stadiums of old — to watch their favorite game (read here circus).

As with everything, there is a question of balance, and I am not saying that sports as such are bad. On the contrary, sports are very good, at least very good for those who play them. I have my doubts about the benefits of being a spectator of sports. Surely there is a certain lack of physical benefit from the exercise of watching someone else have a good time playing a game.

But my point here is the same Juvenal was making so many centuries ago: We have abdicated our political duties by only caring about sports.

During the recent consolidation elections, for instance, several Southern Illinois counties listed as many as 80 vacant seats with no candidates even running for the office. In the words of my fearless coworker, Marilyn Halstead, who reported on this story a few weeks ago, "In some villages, it seems like no one cares to run for any office."

City councils, the sport teams of municipalities, go unfilled because of local political apathy, yet real sports teams, from national professional leagues to the local little league, have no problem recruiting for their teams. See the problem?

I will not say that sports alone are to blame. After all, it is Bread and Circuses. The first part of the equation, bread, or food, or bodily pleasure, is too massively pervasive and varied in our culture to survey. Ours is a culture based on pleasure not politics. Every waking moment of our lives we are inundated by the commercial and social forces to consume pleasure. Why is that? Profit motive is one reason, for sure. But perhaps there is another motive in mind.

Juvenal wrote to a Roman Republic in its twilight, just as I believe this American Republic is in twilight, if not in the full dark of night.

Come to think of it, the reason why people don't care about politics is simple: People care more about bread and circuses.