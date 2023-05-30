Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When I was in college, I took a poetry class. Now, if anyone reading this has ever taken a poetry class, the first thing that is probably conjured up in your mind are images of people reading aloud poems (usually their own), full of heart-bleeding feeling and dripping sentiment about a dead cat or a sweater that won't fit. The typical poetry class is saturated with this kind of self-referential ideation and myopic me, myself, and I mentality, that any reasonable person is not unjustified in thanking the high heavens that he at least never had to sit through a semester of such driveling doggerel.

Well, that was not my experience. Yes, there were readings of our own attempts at poetry, but that was not the focus. Our poetry professor – himself an up and coming poet in his own right – had bigger ideas for us fledgling eagles, which were for us to soar above the earth and stare straight into the sun.

The method by which our professor attempted to do this was to have a close reading of some of T.S. Eliot's poetry, from passages from the Wasteland, Four Quartets, and The Hollow Men, the last from which I would like to quote a stanza:

Let me be no nearer

In death's dream kingdom

Let me also wear

Such deliberate disguises

Rat's coat, crowskin, crossed staves

In a field

Behaving as the wind behaves

No nearer-

I do not pretend to be able to penetrate the depths of these or any lines Eliot penned. That is the work of like-minded and able genius, but the point I would like to make regarding these lines is that I found them utterly intolerable as an undergraduate in a poetry class, as a sickly and self-absorbed doomsaying verse, but now as a man in the world and with a decade of years more, Eliot's lines are a comfort and a revelation to me.

Eliot, along with all great poets, like Homer, Virgil, Dante, and probably the greatest of all, Shakespeare, were trying to wake people up to existence, to break through the shell of encrusted time, and say to their reader's soul, "Look you, see the twinkling stars, see the waving trees and, yes, the honeybees, know that you are a man alive meant to love?"

The poets duty was to waken the senses, the physical ones of the body as well as the immaterial powers of the soul, so that a man could be fully alive to the life he was living. Good poetry was always dogmatic about existence. For Homer, there were the gods who were the movers and shakers of earthly life, but for the rest of the poets after Christ, God along, but not without the cooperation of man's will and heart.

And this brings us back to Eliot and the lines quoted above.

In The Hollow Men, Eliot shows us the desperate images of modern man in the symbol of a scarecrow, which is a disguise of who we really are. The wind moves the straw-stuffed man, the would-be man does not move himself. How often today are we ourselves moved by the winds of the world like a scarecrow's light limbs waving in the wind? We say things like, "Love you" to our children, but these words "Are quiet and meaningless / As wind in dry grass" because there is a distance between what we would do for them and what we actually do for them. We say "love you" to our children but can't be bothered to play with them.

All poetry, all good poetry, is a kind of crucifixion, but not like a scarecrow's cross which he does not feel, but a crucifix we truly feel in the depths of our bodies and souls, like Jesus did for all of us on His Cross. To love means to die to ourselves and to live for another. Poetry that is true – as opposed to those false verses we make up to satisfy ourselves, and which are not dependent on reality for their meaning – like life, hurts at first, but after a while, we get used to it and even find ourselves enjoying it.

Come to think of it, I think I hear my little girl awake. Good time to go play Go Fish.