After being overweight — otherwise known as fat by brutally honest people — all my life, I am starting to see real results. I observe my waistline decreasing from week to week, and my body underneath my outer shell of stored excess calories is slowly but surely revealing itself. And this after less than a month. My secret? You'll laugh, but a food scale. That and a big serving of discipline.

Fat people like me tend to be emotional eaters, which may be because we are bored or restless, or for some other reason. But food never satisfies the mind and heart like that. Food is meant to repair our bodies and give us energy to keep on moving around through the world, not fulfill our thoughts or deepest feelings. Only books and real personal relationships do that. Not bratwursts and beers.

Given that fat people are emotional eaters, there must be an objective standard by which to guide one's calorie consumption other than emotion. The answer I've found, or rather which was given to me by my wife, is simple: just measure out the food your ideal body should consume in a day, and don't go over. That's it.

There are so many fad diets and exercise plans out there promising you a whole new you, but every single one of them is doomed to fail you if none of them takes into account the all important task of counting calories.

Food labeling in this country makes it so easy to lose weight, because almost anything you put in your mouth is labelled with a calorie count. All you need to do is measure out an appropriate serving size, and don't go over your calories for the day.

Let me let you in on another secret: exercise won't help you to lose weight if you don't keep your caloric intake in check. Trust me, I know from experience, as well as observations at the local gyms. The sad tragedy is that there are more over-weight people exercising bright and early every morning than fit people.

You can go to the gym and burn 500 calories running on a treadmill for an hour for a year straight and see no weight loss. Why? Because that caloric deficit you created working out was thwarted by the extra handful of chips here or that cookie outside meal time there, and an extra beer at your dinnertime meal.

Please, by all means do workout! I do myself, and I love it. Working out is one of best ways to die healthy — a goal I am sure all of us have, whether we thought of it like that or not. But what you may do at the gym in an hour for weight loss can literally be undone in five minutes scarfing down a bratwurst and beer your ideal body didn't need.

The average American is overweight. Reasons are given to account for the growing trend, like desk jobs, computers, commuters, video games, classroom culture, and junk food. These factors may have their place in making one overweight, but to my mind, the single most determining factor is simply overeating, and the single most effective way to combat overeating is measuring your food out with a scale.

After a little under a month of calorie counting with a food scale, I see now why I never made progress in trimming down those pesky twenty to thirty pounds. It's because it's so easy to overeat by putting too much food on my plate. Someone in the food and fitness world once said, "You can't control what you don't measure," echoing the thoughts of a famous engineer. The human body is the greatest machine on earth. No one overfills their car with gas but tops it off at just enough. No one overcharges their cellphone with more watts of power than it can take, or else it blows up. But man does. Why is that?

Come to think of it, man is more but also less than a machine, because unlike a machine, man can choose to be fat.