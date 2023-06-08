When William Shakespeare had his hero Hamlet enter upon the profound inquiry of human existence, he chose the simple, straightforward words, "To be or not to be; that is the question." The question, that is, of whether Hamlet should live or die. With all respect and reverence to the Poet, that is not the question, as in the ultimate question. It is not even a good question really, since the answer is obvious to anyone who is not insane with despair: it is better to live than to die. The better question, the ultimate question, which man can and must ask himself is this: Why is there something rather than nothing? That is the first and last question of existence.

Those who read the newspaper are looking for answers to questions like: Who won the game? What's the best place to eat? When will the next big concert be happening? But behind these questions is lurking other questions: Who am I? Where is my life going? Is there life after death? Is there a God?

How we live our lives is directly determined by what kind of questions we are in the habit of asking ourselves. Plato said thought is talking to yourself. Any good conversation begins with an interested inquiry into the other person, in this instance, with oneself. And Socrates said we ought to know ourselves.

Knowing ourselves and talking to ourselves may seem easy enough, but there are few who actually do so. Instead, people substitute their natural curiosity for who they are and what life is all about with questions about sports, cuisine, and concerts. But all the wise men of history from Socrates to Shakespeare, said to take the trouble to know the self, the world, and God.

About a hundred years after Shakespeare died, the Kantian revolution of thought happened, which posited the theory that nothing could be known of the self, the world, and God, since these were objects of the senses and not directly known, perceived, or understand apart from their representations in the mind itself.

If you've never heard of that theory, you are better for it. But I bring it up here to illustrate the wrong use of the mind and the wrong path the mind can take when conversing with itself. Essentially, the difficulty with the solution proposed by Immanuel Kant's Critique of Pure Reason is thought ends thought. You cannot reasonably will yourself to think if you think all your thoughts are meaningless, because the objects about which you think are unknown.

The other use of thought, the far more noble and practical and sane use, is to think and act with the belief that there is a necessary connection between the thought and the realities of self, world, and God.

I said that Hamlet was Shakespeare's hero, and some might find that perplexing, since after all he did kill his father-in-law, estrange his girlfriend to the point of suicide, kill her brother, have his two friends executed, and end his life panting like a poisoned dog on the floor of his own court as his enemy stood at the gate ready to take over his kingdom.

But he was a hero still, because he was the Philosopher King the wise men spoke of. Many critics think Hamlet was mad. Hamlet was not mad but a man fully alive, who had the unfortunate duty to set right his kingdom in war, as we all do, and who did so by talking to himself.

Hamlet was a hero, not a Greek tragic hero, because he had no flaw, but a Christian tragic hero, because he lived in a flawed and fallen world. Though the human tragedy of this world is that ignorance is bliss and knowledge pain and misery, the divine comedy is that the truth will set us free.

Come to think of it: What is truth? That is the question.