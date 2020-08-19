Opinion | Daily Herald: Jim Thompson, the last governor to get things done

Succeeding the unremarkable populist Dan Walker, Thompson had a vision for the state that was well-suited to the time. He made the kind of deals that brought a Japanese automaker and thousands of jobs to the state during a period when the loss of manufacturing jobs to Japan was a major national crisis; that helped transform a rundown Navy Pier into an entertainment mecca and the state’s top tourist destination; that built a $172 million government center in the heart of the Chicago Loop; and that kept the White Sox in Chicago.

In hindsight, some of these accomplishments are open to question in the context of a world that has changed much in 30 years. But there is no denying our state would be different without them and would likely not have developed as well as it did.

Thompson would be followed by a competent successor in Republican Jim Edgar, but even Edgar’s steady leadership seemed better suited to keeping the machinery of government running rather than fashioning a transformative vision. And Edgar was followed by a succession of chief executives who, at best, struggled to find ways to produce a prosperous economy or instill well-functioning government and, at worst, devolved into rank opportunism and corruption.