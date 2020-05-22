Opinion | Daily Herald: Pritzker must rally support behind pandemic plan

There is a real concern among the people, not just about their health but also about their way of life. This is a natural concern, a human concern, and it needs to be addressed a little less with lectures and a little more with empathy.

All and all, we think the governor has done an admirable job of confronting the enormous threat of a worldwide pandemic, the greatest challenge Pritzker and our generation have ever confronted.

He has been proactive, on point, up front, unrelenting, unafraid and unabashedly organized. He recognized early on the magnitude of the peril we face. His response no doubt has saved lives and heartache.

But as the governor, his role must go beyond rule setting and policy execution. His duty, more on this issue than any other he’s ever faced, is to rally the public behind him.

Our response to the pandemic cannot be effective without public support. The governor’s response cannot be effective without it. The public health depends on it.

We know. Easier said than done.

But that’s the mission. That’s the job that must be done.