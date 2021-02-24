Opinion | Daily Herald: Pritzker should veto legislation that will drive up product, health costs

This editorial was published in the Feb. 20 edition of the Arlington Heights Daily Herald.

The Illinois Trial Lawyers Association may have an argument that under current state policies, well-financed businesses and insurance companies can intimidate injured parties with costly court delays that eventually force them to accept smaller settlements than they are due.

But even if the lawyers are right that this happens routinely — a point that is open to debate — the law passed in a late-night rush at the end of the pandemic-shortened legislative session Jan. 13 is not the solution. COVID-weary and ITLA-beholden Democrats in the House and Senate may not have had the strength of will to acknowledge that. Hopefully, Gov. Pritzker will.

His veto can force the legislation back to the drawing board to get the scrutiny and debate it escaped last month.

Under House Bill 3360, plaintiffs who win a personal injury or wrongful death case in court must be paid not only the judgment determined by the court but an additional 9% interest on that judgment dating from the time the defendant first learned of the injury.

Nine percent.