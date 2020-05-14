Opinion | Daily Herald: The case for convening a legislative session

One is redistricting reform, which needs to be taken on soon if new measures are to have any impact on political mapmaking for the next 10 years. Another is voting by mail. If the state is going to do more to promote that alternative — as it should — decisions need to be made soon, rather than late in the summer or beyond. And, the huge elephant in the room is the state budget. The Illinois constitution requires a budget to be enacted by May 31 or else a three-fifths majority of support is required. Lawmakers are somewhat hamstrung by the fact that they don’t know how much, if any, emergency help they might get from the federal government, but that’s all the more reason they should be working together to prepare for various potential outcomes.