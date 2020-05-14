Opinion | Daily Herald: The case for convening a legislative session

This editorial appeared in the May 8, 2020, edition of the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald:
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin complained at a news conference that it’s time for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to stop governing by “decree” and for the legislature to come back into session. His comments echo an understandable frustration common among all of us trying to adapt to new work structures, but beyond the frustration, they also highlight a growing concern: There is business facing the state that lawmakers need to attend to.
It’s not so much a question of whether Pritzker has been dictatorial in putting his emergency powers to use in an emergency. Indeed, there are indications he has tried to keep in touch with the membership and the leadership of both parties as he formulates the plans he announces. Throughout this crisis, he has done an impressive job of demonstrating decisive leadership at a time when we need a clear, consistent message from the top. And, let’s be practical, Republicans would have no more influence complaining from behind a podium in Democratic-run Springfield than they have complaining from their offices at home.
But there is a case to be made for moving more assertively toward getting lawmakers back together in some fashion.
For one thing, that would help show that the governor isn’t operating in a vacuum, and there can certainly be no harm in giving more consideration to the concerns of lawmakers who feel that their regions are inadequately served in Pritzker’s five-phase plan for reopening the state.
For another, there are some important issues that need to be addressed by the General Assembly.
One is redistricting reform, which needs to be taken on soon if new measures are to have any impact on political mapmaking for the next 10 years. Another is voting by mail. If the state is going to do more to promote that alternative — as it should — decisions need to be made soon, rather than late in the summer or beyond. And, the huge elephant in the room is the state budget. The Illinois constitution requires a budget to be enacted by May 31 or else a three-fifths majority of support is required. Lawmakers are somewhat hamstrung by the fact that they don’t know how much, if any, emergency help they might get from the federal government, but that’s all the more reason they should be working together to prepare for various potential outcomes.
To be sure, serious logistical obstacles stand in the way of simply calling lawmakers into session. Even with social distancing and masks, lawmakers risk bringing disease to Springfield. That’s dangerous for them personally and for their constituents across the state if they take something back home with them. There also are questions about whether online meetings can qualify for the alternative meeting places the current rules allow in emergencies.
Surely these difficulties can be worked out. House Speaker Mike Madigan responded to the Republicans’ call with a prepared statement Wednesday rightly stating that the decision to call lawmakers into session “must have the health and safety of all those involved as a top priority, including the communities the members represent.” But Durkin was also correct when he said, “We’re adults. We’re relatively smart people, and we have to be creative in finding ways for us to return back to doing business.”
Make no mistake. Downstate lawmakers who are obstructing and defying the governor’s orders are doing more harm than good at a time when we need decisive, consistent leadership. And, as Durkin also emphasized, protesters who dredge up Nazi imagery belie the notion of an adult conversation.
But there is important work commanding lawmakers’ attention, and leaders need to begin finding a way for them to do it.
