Opinion | Daily Herald: Vaccination offers a start toward normal life, but cautions apply

Also unknown: Whether an immunized person can spread the disease. After Dose 2, you may not need to wonder whether your grandkids will give COVID-19 to you, but can you still give it to your grandkids? That’s not clear, and it’s the reason you’ll still be asked to wear masks and be socially distanced for the months it will take to get everyone immunized.

Then there’s the wild card. New variants of the disease are popping up, and at least three have appeared in the U.S. Even as COVID-19 case rates are declining, scientists worry the variants could drive a new surge.

The vaccines offer protection against the UK, South African and Brazil variants, Dr. Anthony Fauci noted Monday during a White House briefing. While the vaccines are somewhat less effective at preventing illness caused by the variants, they can protect against getting the kind of severe case that leads to hospitalization and death, Fauci said.

The more contagious UK variant is likely to be dominant in the U.S. by March, some experts say, creating a race to vaccinate to prevent spread and head off new mutations.

Getting ahead of that really might be the golden ticket, so there’s plenty of reason to be glad if you’re immunized. Just be a bit cautious, and mindful of the safety of those who haven’t been so lucky.

