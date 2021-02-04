Opinion | Daryl Ice: Republicans, take back your party

Columnist Leonard Pitts once wrote that the internet is the greatest and the worst thing to happen to our country. He generally stated that more than 50% of the population get their so-called news from the internet and a network that I will not give credence to. Maybe these people might want to give the actual news source the Associated Press a look? To older readers: Remember Walter Cronkite or Edward R. Murrow?

I would not use the word cult so quickly. No, I personally believe that the lies told by the mediums that I've mentioned and general apathy have resulted in the position that we are in now.

So, Republicans, take back your party so it doesn't die on the vine, or you can continue to support Trump because he claims to be against abortion and gun control. I don't know any actual GOP members of the old guard who aren't.

As a Democrat, I should be delighted with someone who has proven to be misogynistic and a sociopathic liar. As coach of the other team, what I would really like to see is a pre-Trump America that has been respected by our loyal allies evolving over the last 75 years. I know that there are Republicans out there that feel helpless and lost.

Stand up and be counted. You're either the party of Liz Cheney or the party of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Daryl Ice, of Benton, is a regular letter-writer to The Southern.

