Opinion | Daryl Ice: Republicans, take back your party

The vast majority of those reading this submission have sat at a bar or coffee shop and eased away from the guy at the end of the bar or the one sitting at the adjacent table spouting off opinions that in normal times would be considered nothing short of insane.
These people have now infiltrated the Republican caucus of the House of Representatives. At last count there were five of them. One is Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is a disciple of the QAnon movement. These people believe that Democrats are cannibals and pedophiles. She also claims that the Sandy Hook massacre of small children was staged, as well as subtle threats to standing members of the Congress.
Donald Trump has been chastised by his niece and sister. But an Arizona Republican representative has been cast out of his family by all four of his siblings because of his off-the-wall rhetoric.
Arizona is the same state that symbolically censured the widow of war hero John McCain and old-school Republican Jeff Flake.
I don't remember Senate Democrat Joe Lieberman being censored in Connecticut for leaving the party that nominated him for vice president in 2000.
Some want to classify followers of Donald Trump as a cult. There is of course QAnon, whose crazy beliefs have gone so far to the right they're no longer on the political spectrum.
Columnist Leonard Pitts once wrote that the internet is the greatest and the worst thing to happen to our country. He generally stated that more than 50% of the population get their so-called news from the internet and a network that I will not give credence to. Maybe these people might want to give the actual news source the Associated Press a look? To older readers: Remember Walter Cronkite or Edward R. Murrow?
I would not use the word cult so quickly. No, I personally believe that the lies told by the mediums that I've mentioned and general apathy have resulted in the position that we are in now.
So, Republicans, take back your party so it doesn't die on the vine, or you can continue to support Trump because he claims to be against abortion and gun control. I don't know any actual GOP members of the old guard who aren't.
As a Democrat, I should be delighted with someone who has proven to be misogynistic and a sociopathic liar. As coach of the other team, what I would really like to see is a pre-Trump America that has been respected by our loyal allies evolving over the last 75 years. I know that there are Republicans out there that feel helpless and lost.
Stand up and be counted. You're either the party of Liz Cheney or the party of Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Daryl Ice, of Benton, is a regular letter-writer to The Southern.