Opinion | Daryl Ice: The facts are hard to ignore

The last time that I submitted a Guest View that was published was in August 2018. My reasoning then was that should Donald Trump lose the House and/or lose the Senate, I had the naive assumption that he would listen to not only his hardcore supporters, but those follow other news sources that do not ignore the facts.
So, here are some facts:
Fact No. 1: Trump's claim that he has turned around the economy with his gift of a huge tax break to the 1% has created an economic boon. His job growth agenda has actually created fewer jobs in his first three years as compared to Obama's last three years.
Fact No. 2: Obama deported between three million and four million undocumented immigrants during his term. He was still preferred by the Spanish minority in his re-election campaign, because he chose to implement the immigration law and not the preconceived notion by a secret few that most Mexican immigrants are criminals. Statistics show that there are more crimes committed by white nationalities than immigrants. To the readers of this commentary, I ask that this fall when you take a Sunday afternoon drive, stop and notice who's picking the apples and grapes in our area. This is because Mexican farm workers are willing to do this grueling work that we spoiled lifelong citizens refuse to do.
Fact No. 3: Prior to Donald Trump's campaign and election, he claimed to be right to choose. His stance on guns was that of a chameleon until he was taken to the woodshed by Mitch McConnell and the NRA. His support of background checks as well as the majority of NRA members was thwarted.
Fact No. 4: This should open the eyes of everyone reading this commentary. I voted for Rod Blagojevich for governor. His action in office landed him where he belonged. This is a lifelong Democrat's opinion. His impeachment and removal was unanimous in the Senate and came within one vote of running the table in the House. Trump chose to commute his sentence. Maybe this will ease the impact in his mind when he pardons Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.
Fact No. 5: Criminals are criminals regardless of whether they have an R or D after their name.
If Trump is re-elected with his rubber-stamped Senate, the Supreme Court will become at least 6 to 3 in his favor. This may very well signal the end of the democracy we've all come to know.
Trump's win will also have all of the pending charges against his criminal enterprise by New York's southern district tossed because of the statute of limitations. To help ensure this he's appointed a political flunky with no experience in law enforcement to head the intelligent department. All the so-called guardrails are coming down.
I'm going to end by asking this: Why would the international Deutsche Bank, who has offered to open their books to investigators, do business with someone who has declared bankruptcy multiple times? Is it a coincidence that they have been accused of money-laundering for Russia? I will repeat myself until the sun rises in the West: Donald J. Trump, show your tax returns!
The Washington Post Trump's lie-o-meter has now surpassed 15,000. This will go down in history as a record that will stand with Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game in the NBA and Cal Ripken Jr.'s consecutive games played in Major League Baseball.
Daryl Ice, of Benton, is a regular letter-writer to The Southern.