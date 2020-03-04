Opinion | Daryl Ice: The facts are hard to ignore

The last time that I submitted a Guest View that was published was in August 2018. My reasoning then was that should Donald Trump lose the House and/or lose the Senate, I had the naive assumption that he would listen to not only his hardcore supporters, but those follow other news sources that do not ignore the facts.

So, here are some facts:

Fact No. 1: Trump's claim that he has turned around the economy with his gift of a huge tax break to the 1% has created an economic boon. His job growth agenda has actually created fewer jobs in his first three years as compared to Obama's last three years.

Fact No. 2: Obama deported between three million and four million undocumented immigrants during his term. He was still preferred by the Spanish minority in his re-election campaign, because he chose to implement the immigration law and not the preconceived notion by a secret few that most Mexican immigrants are criminals. Statistics show that there are more crimes committed by white nationalities than immigrants. To the readers of this commentary, I ask that this fall when you take a Sunday afternoon drive, stop and notice who's picking the apples and grapes in our area. This is because Mexican farm workers are willing to do this grueling work that we spoiled lifelong citizens refuse to do.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}