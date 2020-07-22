Opinion | Daryl Ice: The more things change ...

Since these court decisions probably postponed any rulings directly until after the 2020 election, Trump has once again has outrun the posse.

We're now just a few months away from the most important election in generations. Unless you have an eidetic memory, it's impossible to list all of the lies and blunders of this president since 2016.

So I'm going to stick with 2020.

His handling, or lack thereof, of the COVID-19 virus has put us at No. 1 in the world in cases and deaths. We are followed by Brazil, a country where the leader took his cue from Trump, who has ironically contracted this virus by not practicing common sense safeguards. To add fuel to the fire, Trump is still obsessed with destroying Obamacare (the ACA).

The Black Lives Matter movement, according to polls, is backed by 75% of the voters. This includes members of the metropolitan Police, three retired 4-star generals, two retired rear admirals and the present leader of the joint chiefs of staff.

We all are aware that the pandemic and the economy coincide. I personally believe that if we all had been mandated to wear face masks in public for 30 days, it would have brought virus to its knees. Then maybe the six Republican senators could have attended the Republican National Convention and Europe would have welcomed our tourism, but this would infringe on the rights of individuals who chose not to wear one because they're hot and uncomfortable.

