Opinion | Daryl Ice: The more things change ...

The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Richard Nixon was forced to turn over his recorded office tapes during the Watergate scandal. Bill Clinton was not given a pass concerning the Paula Jones suit.
In these instances, the Supreme Court ruled that the public had a right to know the details of these presidential cover-ups. The court didn't pass the buck down to the lower courts like our present justices.
This is in reference to forcing President Donald Trump to submit his financial records and tax returns. Some see this as a win for the Democrats by allowing Cy Vance, the Manhattan district attorney, to continue his actions toward Trump concerning payoffs to women before the 2016 election — something that everyone knows to be fact.
The real story here is not his bribes and infidelity, but his prior financial dealings before the election with Russia and Saudi Arabia. Both countries are run by murderous dictators, which Trump refuses to condemn, even when our CIA reports to their boss that one had an American journalist killed and dismembered. Intelligence strongly believes that the other placed bounties on our servicemen in Afghanistan.
In 1922, during the Warren Harding administration, the courts ordered that the administration turn over records pertaining to an oil lease granted to Mammoth Oil Company in Wyoming with no other bids allowed to be submitted. This was the Teapot Dome Scandal, and precedent was set when Congress passed a law requiring the president to turn over all materials concerning this case including tax returns on demand.
Since these court decisions probably postponed any rulings directly until after the 2020 election, Trump has once again has outrun the posse.
We're now just a few months away from the most important election in generations. Unless you have an eidetic memory, it's impossible to list all of the lies and blunders of this president since 2016.
So I'm going to stick with 2020.
His handling, or lack thereof, of the COVID-19 virus has put us at No. 1 in the world in cases and deaths. We are followed by Brazil, a country where the leader took his cue from Trump, who has ironically contracted this virus by not practicing common sense safeguards. To add fuel to the fire, Trump is still obsessed with destroying Obamacare (the ACA).
The Black Lives Matter movement, according to polls, is backed by 75% of the voters. This includes members of the metropolitan Police, three retired 4-star generals, two retired rear admirals and the present leader of the joint chiefs of staff.
We all are aware that the pandemic and the economy coincide. I personally believe that if we all had been mandated to wear face masks in public for 30 days, it would have brought virus to its knees. Then maybe the six Republican senators could have attended the Republican National Convention and Europe would have welcomed our tourism, but this would infringe on the rights of individuals who chose not to wear one because they're hot and uncomfortable.
