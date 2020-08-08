Opinion | Dave Johnson: Remote Learning is the responsible choice for SIUC

Gov. J.B. Pritzker came to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Tuesday and made a powerful argument for the health and safety of everyone in southern Illinois.
“Right now, the virus is winning in Jackson County,” he said. He pointed out that our rate of new cases is four times higher than the warning level set by the state, and that Southern Illinois and the Metro East have the highest positivity levels for COVID-19 — the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests — anywhere in the state.
The governor also noted that many cases in Jackson County have originated in clusters among young adults, including SIUC students who have returned to Carbondale early.
The governor was very clear that health and safety must be our highest priority, and explicitly said that concerns about enrollment should not dictate decisions about the fall semester on university campuses.
But Gov. Pritzker did not draw the conclusion his argument demands. His argument leads to the plan two campus unions, that representing graduate students and that representing tenured and tenure-track faculty, have already endorsed: SIUC needs to switch to remote learning wherever that is possible, and let students who can study at home stay at home.
SIUC is requiring masks and social distancing. That’s vital. But we can’t enforce either off campus. And SIUC has no testing plan. We’re flying blind. We won’t be able to see a surge of COVID cases coming; we’ll only know it when it’s hit us, too late to prevent the disease from spreading.
Even in the best case scenario, if most students return, a significant number of students will be diagnosed with COVID-19, as will some SIUC staff and Carbondale community members. They, and everyone who’s been in close contact with them, will be quarantined. So in this best case scenario, many people will see their studies, work, and lives disrupted, even if only a few people get very sick and none die.
The students who aren’t in quarantine will try to enjoy and benefit from their on-campus experience. That will be hard. On-campus life is designed to bring students together in person, to interact in a rich learning and living environment: Social distancing, our most essential tool in the fight against COVID-19, keeps people apart.
In a worse but all too possible scenario, COVID-19 would cause us to shut down again, disrupting all classes not already online. Hundreds of students, staff and community members would get COVID-19, many would be permanently harmed by COVID-19, and some would die. Widespread disease and death is what the governor warned us about on Tuesday; it’s where we he said we were headed even before most students return.
So why are many universities still planning on bringing students back? Despite what Gov. Pritzker said, the answer is all too clear: enrollment — and the tuition and fees enrollment generates. If you don’t believe me, look at SIUC’s website and try to find a different argument for reopening. You won’t find one. If many dorm rooms end up empty, and some students choose not to enroll at all, this would cost us money. Money matters, but safety matters more, and the short-term gain in revenue would be dwarfed by the long-term risk to our reputation and our finances if reopening fails.
Tuition and fees also explain why Carbondale K-12 schools are going online, while SIUC tries to do face to face instruction. Young students do far worse online than college students do. But public school students don’t pay tuition and fees. So K-12 schools can afford to put safety first and go online, while universities gamble by bringing students back. Universities may well spread disease and make it even harder for K-12 schools to reopen. Chronic underfunding of public universities has turned them into safety risks.
It would take courage to change course now and put all classes online that can be put online. Faced with this difficult decision, our university and government leaders are passing the buck. The governor asks local leaders to make decisions based on local conditions, while university leaders indicate they will only change course if the state tells them to.
Thus our leaders duck responsibility and put our lives at risk. It is time for Gov. Pritzker, President Mahony, and Chancellor Lane to step up and do what they must if they are serious about putting health and safety first. Until we get COVID-19 under control, we must switch to remote learning for every class where remote learning is possible. That’s the only way to both educate our students and keep our community safe.
Dave Johnson is the president of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Faculty Association.
