Opinion | Dave Johnson: Remote Learning is the responsible choice for SIUC

Even in the best case scenario, if most students return, a significant number of students will be diagnosed with COVID-19, as will some SIUC staff and Carbondale community members. They, and everyone who’s been in close contact with them, will be quarantined. So in this best case scenario, many people will see their studies, work, and lives disrupted, even if only a few people get very sick and none die.

The students who aren’t in quarantine will try to enjoy and benefit from their on-campus experience. That will be hard. On-campus life is designed to bring students together in person, to interact in a rich learning and living environment: Social distancing, our most essential tool in the fight against COVID-19, keeps people apart.

In a worse but all too possible scenario, COVID-19 would cause us to shut down again, disrupting all classes not already online. Hundreds of students, staff and community members would get COVID-19, many would be permanently harmed by COVID-19, and some would die. Widespread disease and death is what the governor warned us about on Tuesday; it’s where we he said we were headed even before most students return.