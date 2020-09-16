Opinion | David C. Lawler: Illinois lawmakers, please seize this moment on clean energy and new jobs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like so many in states across America, Illinois families have taken a serious economic hit this year. But Illinois has an opportunity to tackle the need for cleaner, lower emissions energy while creating more jobs and new opportunities across the entire state. That’s what Springfield lawmakers can deliver by passing clean energy legislation.

As one of Illinois’s diverse energy providers, bp applauds the principles Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently put forward for a clean, renewable economy and urges state legislators to seize this moment for a comprehensive climate bill that includes a price on carbon.

Why? Because as Gov. Pritzker points out: “Implementing a carbon price makes dirty energy less competitive, reduces emissions, creates room for renewable energy development, and raises revenue for the state.” In addition to lowering emissions from transportation, power, manufacturing and industry, and agriculture; an economywide carbon price offers a market-based path to growing jobs and igniting investment in new technology. It could also position the Land of Lincoln as a national leader in the low carbon economy.

First, jobs. Putting a price on emissions incentivizes people and businesses to change behavior, but it also gives private companies the regulatory certainty they need to invest and hire new workers.