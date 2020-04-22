Opinion | David Luechtefeld: Illinois lawmakers should prioritize COVID-19 response, not green energy mandates

When it comes to energy policy, the coronavirus has already taught us a few things: One, unexpected events dictate market choices much more than laws and regulations; and two, special interests prefer not to believe this.
That explains why solar and wind power advocates are trying to push the Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA) through the Illinois legislature when lawmakers should focus chiefly on preparing for and mitigating the impact of an unprecedented public health crisis and passing a budget.
Sweetening CEJA with aid for communities hit by the effects of the coronavirus could increase its chances for consideration this year but CEJA remains a costly and unnecessary green energy policy mandate. It would put Illinois on a path to 100% renewable energy by 2050 and 100% carbon-free by 2030 with the usual collection of costly subsidies taxpayers and customers will have to pay.
It was a little more than three years ago when I was serving in the Illinois Senate and legislative leaders pushed through the Future Energy Jobs Act, another costly bill that not only subsidized and favored renewables over other sources of energy but included massive taxpayer bailouts for two Exelon nuclear plants.
I opposed FEJA then and I oppose CEJA now.
Along with new rules, requirements, tax credits and subsidies to reach the renewable energy mandate, CEJA would also have the misguided effect of invoking the “fixed resource requirement” that pulls Illinois out of a wholesale market that has helped maintain reliable electricity to date. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) directed this regional wholesale market to create a level playing field for natural gas, coal, nuclear, and renewables who for 25 years have helped deliver competitively priced, reliable power to Illinois residents and businesses in emergencies. CEJA’s backers would abandon these gains to give solar and wind producers special treatment when they don’t need it at an additional cost of $414 million a year for Illinois ratepayers, according to the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.
Hiking electricity prices and reducing reliability in this current economic climate would be disastrous and unnecessary. Renewables have become cost competitive with natural gas in many areas and largely displaced the use of coal to generate electricity. The transition from coal to natural gas has cut greenhouse gas emissions, which is the Holy Grail for environmental activists. This happened less because of policy engineering by government and more because natural gas freed up by hydraulic fracturing is now plentiful and inexpensive.
When OPEC took aim at U.S. shale producers four years ago it probably didn’t count on creating a field of fewer but more productive and efficient operators, many of whom will stay standing when this crisis subsides. The lesson here is that market forces have a way of working better than legislative schemes to anoint winners or overt attempts at market manipulation.
At this point, the coronavirus has put most state legislation on hold. Most of the citizens of Illinois probably don’t see this as the right moment to enact legislation to mandate a tilt toward renewable energy sources when they’ve proven themselves capable of succeeding without help from ratepayers and taxpayers.
At a time when many of our neighbors have lost their jobs, small business owners are struggling to stay afloat, and retirees are watching their savings dwindle, the last thing our legislators should be doing is passing legislation that will raise energy costs. There are more urgent matters for policymakers to address.
David Luechtefeld served the people of Illinois’ 58th Senate District from 1995 to 2017. During his term, he also served as Deputy Minority Leader and chairman of the Southern Illinois University Clean Coal Review Board.
