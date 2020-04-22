Opinion | David Luechtefeld: Illinois lawmakers should prioritize COVID-19 response, not green energy mandates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When it comes to energy policy, the coronavirus has already taught us a few things: One, unexpected events dictate market choices much more than laws and regulations; and two, special interests prefer not to believe this.

That explains why solar and wind power advocates are trying to push the Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA) through the Illinois legislature when lawmakers should focus chiefly on preparing for and mitigating the impact of an unprecedented public health crisis and passing a budget.

Sweetening CEJA with aid for communities hit by the effects of the coronavirus could increase its chances for consideration this year but CEJA remains a costly and unnecessary green energy policy mandate. It would put Illinois on a path to 100% renewable energy by 2050 and 100% carbon-free by 2030 with the usual collection of costly subsidies taxpayers and customers will have to pay.

It was a little more than three years ago when I was serving in the Illinois Senate and legislative leaders pushed through the Future Energy Jobs Act, another costly bill that not only subsidized and favored renewables over other sources of energy but included massive taxpayer bailouts for two Exelon nuclear plants.

I opposed FEJA then and I oppose CEJA now.