Opinion | Decatur Herald & Review: Cannabis debate roils on

This editorial was published in the Jan. 22 edition of the Decatur Herald and Review.
It’s the right of every citizen to have a voice in the implementation of a legal activity.
When it comes to cannabis dispensaries in the city, however, the right to condone lies with the Decatur City Council.
There is a group in Decatur that wants the city to allow a cannabis dispensary. Their petitions and pleas to the council have been ignored, and now an advisory referendum petition set for the April election has been rejected.
That may be the only way to quiet the public voice on the Decatur dispensary issue.
In October 2019, after hearing from residents for more than two hours, the Decatur City Council voted against allowing recreational cannabis dispensaries in the city on a 6-1 vote. In March 2020, Decatur Township voters voted supporting a non-binding referendum endorsing allowing cannabis sales by a 62-38% margin. The Decatur City Council made it clear the vote would have no influence on their positions.
The pro-sales group submitted a petition to get the proposition on the April ballot. The petitions were challenged, found wanting, and the vote has been pulled from the ballot. The petition, with 920 signatures, fell at least 600 signatures short and as many as 1,000 short of what is required for a petition to be filed. In addition, multiple voters on the petition either don’t live in Decatur or had voter information with an incomplete or missing address.
Anyone who’s followed ballot petition issues in Decatur’s history knows there have been challenges over paper clips, staples and rubber bands on entries and the legalities therein. But the response then was wondering why we have the rules if we’re not going to follow them.
If there are enough people supporting a referendum, 1,900 or so signatures shouldn’t be hard to find, especially after 3,300-plus voted in support of the proposal in March 2020. That township vote, council members took pains to point out, “only” represented about 70 percent of City of Decatur, and it wouldn’t be fair to citizens who had not had an opportunity to vote on the proposal.
Citing COVID-19 issues as a hardship in gathering enough signatures, though, makes light of those candidates who managed enough signatures to get on the ballot to force a primary. Particularly troubling is the report that no signatures had been gathered since December 2019.
Ideally, this is an issue that should be decided by the public, and not via advisory referendum. Any Decatur voter with experience in voting knows what the city does with advisory referendums. If the council has decided it knows best, as it’s shown continually through the last 15 months, then the only way to change the result is to change the council.
That makes next month’s primary election even more vital in the fight over the issue.