Opinion | Don Harmon: Census affects more than you think

At every step of the way in this hypothetical day, Mary used programs and resources that rely on federal funding determined by an accurate census count: Her son’s breakfast and lunch programs at school, his early intervention services, the road she takes to work and her mother’s Medicare.

An undercount in the 2020 census could threaten all of those services. According to a report from the George Washington Institute for Public Policy, the undercount of Illinoisans in 2010 resulted in the loss of $952 per person in federal funding in 2015. In the same year, Illinois lost $122 million for every 1% of the population not counted in the last census.

As of Aug. 31, 69.5% of Illinoisans had filled out the census. The 30.5% who haven’t represent approximately $3.6 billion in federal funding lost. That money could go to repairing roads and infrastructure, building libraries and senior centers, and providing utility/energy and food assistance for those in need.

Fortunately, it is incredibly easy to complete the census. For the first time ever, it can be filled out online at www.my2020census.gov. You can also respond by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish). Most households also received a census form in March, which can be completed and returned in the envelope it was sent in. The deadline is Sept. 30, 2020.

By taking five minutes to fill out the census, each and every Illinoisan can contribute to valuable programs and a bright future for our state.

Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, is the Illinois Senate president. He represents the state's 39th Senate District.

