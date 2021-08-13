Opinion | E.J. Dionne: It's liberals who are the tough-minded realists about policy

Sharon Parrott, president of the CBPP, said in an interview that the research pulled together underscores that programs Biden and other progressives are proposing are bold but not radical. (It's one reason the polls show them to be popular.)

"Many of them are building on successful but underfunded programs" nationally and in the states, she said, or programs that work well in other well-off democracies. Without intending an ideological pun, she added that Biden's proposals are not "out of left field."

Parrott offered a common-sense point, often overlooked, about why a society that says it cares about "family values" should want to help parents with young children through programs such as the child tax credit.

On the whole, earnings rise as people get older, but they tend to have children when they are younger. "We ask people to spend a lot of money" on child-rearing "at the time when they're earning the least," she noted. Smoothing out the imperatives of the life cycle for middle-class and poor families is good for parents and children alike.